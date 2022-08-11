Incredible video shows 150-acre FIRE TORNADO burning outside Los Angeles

Firefighters battle a fast-moving “fire tornado” that spans nearly 150 acres in northwestern Los Angeles County.

Incredible video shows the massive fire spinning in a twister-like windstorm as it moves through the hilly, open California terrain early Wednesday night.

More than 200 first responders were called in to fight the raging flames and are said to be “making good progress.”

It is not known what caused the fire, but so-called ‘firenado’s’ usually occur when extreme rising heat and turbulent wind conditions occur.

The second Sam Fire alarm broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Gorman, near Old Ridge Route and Lancaster Road.

By 6:15 p.m., the fire had grown to 148 acres, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed on Twitter. Officials had the fire under 60 percent control by 8:15 p.m.

Drops of water were used to extinguish much of the flames, but footage showed a large amount of smoke sweeping over the area.

The fire did not threaten any structures, but officials had to close part of Highway 138 because of the inferno.

The fire brigade remains on site all night to extinguish any hot spots.

The LA County Fire Department’s Air Operations Department claims that the Sam Fire—which formed a fire whirl or “firenado”—probably the result of ‘dry, receptive fuels and erratic winds of intense surface heating.’

Last week, California battled the 1,000-acre McKinney Fire, the deadliest and largest wildfire of the year in the state.