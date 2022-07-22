Incredible story of weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet who competes at the Commonwealths in Birmingham

It’s fair to say that Cyrille Tchatchet has had an eventful eight years since he last appeared at a Commonwealth Games. “I was homeless, then I was a refugee, now I’m a proud British citizen,” the weightlifter told Sportsmail.

He is merely scratching the surface of a life punctuated by three major sporting events under three different flags.

At the 2014 Games in Glasgow, Tchatchet competed for his home country of Cameroon. At last year’s Olympics in Tokyo, he was part of the Refugee Olympic Team. Now Tchatchet represents England at the Commonwealths in Birmingham – the city where he was housed while seeking asylum.

“I drive through Birmingham and I see all the banners and I think about eight years ago when I was struggling with depression and fighting to stay in the UK,” said the 26-year-old from his training base at Brierley Hill in Dudley. . “Eight years ago I was zero, but now I’ve been selected to represent England. I can’t really believe it. It’s a great feeling to see where I am now.’

So, how did Tchatchet reach point zero, as he puts it? It was a downward spiral that started immediately after his Glasgow event where he finished fifth. Fearing for his life after a threat from Cameroon’s home – the nature of which he wants to keep a secret – he walked out of the athletes’ village and went into a new life alone in the street.

“Something happened that made me make the big decision to just walk away and hope for the best,” he reveals. ‘I feared for my safety. I was blackmailed. I thought I might as well get out of there and whatever happens, happens. So after participating, the next day I packed my backpack and walked the streets of Glasgow.’

After a rough night’s sleep in the Scottish city, Tchatchet hitchhiked to London. He was then advised to travel further south to Brighton and there he stayed for two months. It was an unhappy existence that nearly cost him his life.

“I slept under this bridge,” he recalls. “I used to feed on cookies. With the little money I had, I bought custard creams from Lidl. I was very lonely. I felt useless. I thought about the past few months as I fought for my country. Now I was in a very vulnerable position.

‘I was just depressed. I didn’t really see a way out. Day in, day out I stared at the sea. I felt like I just wanted to jump in the sea and see what happened. I went to the top of the road one day and thought of something that would be soon.’

Fortunately, Tchatchet was rescued by a sign of Samaritans.

“It said, ‘If you’re feeling down, call this number and talk to someone,’ so I did,” he explains. “I described my location and what my plans were and she kept me on the phone until the police arrived.”

That was the start of another battle for Tchatchet, however, when police discovered he was illegally staying in the country. After a night in a cell – ‘the bed was comfortable, it was better than sleeping rough’ – his lawyer advised him to apply for asylum.

He was then transferred to immigration centers in Dover and London. “They’re more like a prison,” Tchatchet says. “I was afraid they would send me back to Cameroon.”

Instead, the Home Office sent him to Birmingham, where he stayed in a hostel for asylum seekers. It was here that a semblance of normalcy finally returned to his life.

“I googled weightlifting clubs in Birmingham and walked to the University of Birmingham and saw some people lifting weights there,” he says. “One of them took me to another club, Warley in Smethwick, and I met the coach who said I could come and train any minute. That was me full-time lifting weights again.’

Tchatchet’s life has been on the rise ever since. He was granted refugee status in February 2016 and began studying mental health at Middlesex University a few months later. After graduating in 2019, Tchatchet is now back in the Midlands, living in Walsall and working as a senior psychiatrist from nine to five.

“We provide care to patients with severe and long-term mental health,” he explains. ‘It’s worth the effort. You see a lot of progress and you feel valued, as if you have a role in this patient’s life.’

As for his own mental health, Tchatchet — who works out at the gym for two and a half hours every night after work — has never been happier. ‘I enjoy life,’ he smiles. ‘I have a job, I train, I compete, I have a house, I live with my partner. I’m in a good place. I have no reason to be sad.’

How does he look back on that turbulent time after Glasgow? “It was a good experience for me,” he says surprisingly. “I’ve been able to see things that a lot of people probably wouldn’t believe in the UK. It taught me resilience. I got to a point where I thought, “No more resilience, I have to get off this planet,” but then I became more hopeful. I feel like I’ve been lucky in a way.’

Tchatchet was also lucky last year when he competed in the Olympics for the Refugee Olympic Team – a concept that began in Rio 2016. He was honored to carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony, along with five other participants from the different continents. .

“Tokyo was great,” grinned Tchatchet, who placed 10th in the 96kg category. “It was my first international event in a long, long time and I felt really involved. It was a great initiative.’

If the Olympics were the pinnacle of Tchatchet’s career to date, one of the best moments of his life came in February this year when he was awarded British citizenship. “It was the conclusion of a long battle,” he says. “It was the icing on the cake of my immigration trip.”

As well as receiving all of his rights, it also means Tchatchet is eligible to represent Team England at the Commonwealth Games, where he aims to conclude his remarkable journey by winning his first international medal in front of his home crowd.

“I’m really looking forward to wearing my red and white vest in front of an audience in Birmingham,” he adds. ‘I will feel on top of the world.

“I know I have the potential to fight with the best lifters in the Commonwealth and that really motivates me. I really want to get on that podium in Birmingham.

“It will send a big message to people who were where I was eight years ago. It shows that if you are resilient and work hard, you can achieve anything.’