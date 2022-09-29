Incredible pictures reveal Buddhist temples and artifacts dating to 1,500 years ago in India

Archaeologists discovered an ancient Buddhist temple and dozens of other well-preserved structures and artifacts in one of India’s tiger reserve parks.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shared images of caves, temples and other remains found inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India.

‘An ASI team covered nearly 170 square kilometers falling in the area of ​​Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve over months-long exploration of the region, which was undertaken for the first time since 1938,’ the ASI wrote.

According to ASI, the time period of the finds covers the kings Shri Bhimsena, Maharaja Pothasiri, Maharaja Bhattadeva.

Some of the places deciphered in the inscriptions are Kaushami, Mathura, Pavata (Parvata), Vejabharada and Sapatanaairikaa.

“In an exploration, 26 temples, 26 caves, 2 monasteries, 2 votive stupas, 24 inscriptions, 46 sculptures, other scattered remains and 19 water structures have been recorded,” the team wrote.

It is believed that the reigns of these kings took place between the second and fifth centuries, which would make the ruins about 1,500 years old.

Coins of the Mughal era and the Sharqi dynasty of the Jaunpur Sultanate were also uncovered in the ruins.

“For me, the most startling find is the remains of the Buddhist structures in the region where a Hindu dynasty ruled,” Jabalpur Circle Senior Archaeologist SK Bajpai, who led the team, said at a press conference.

‘It suggests religious harmony, but who built these Buddhist structures is not yet known.’

Researchers did not expect to see inscriptions of older cities like Mathura and Kaushambi because these cities are located in another Indian state called Uttar Pradesh.

“Names of these towns far away from Bandhavgarh suggest that there were trade links and people from other towns may have donated something, but again, it is a matter of conjecture,” a senior ASI official said on a press conference at ASI headquarters in New Delhi according to Newsweek.

‘This is the first time ASI has explored Bandhavgarh since archaeologist NP Chakravarti’s exploration in 1938. Many structures there were documented,’ Bajpai said.

“We reported and documented several structures including ancient caves, temples, Buddhist remains, maths, sculptures, water bodies, wall paintings in ancient scripts like Brahmi and Nagari.”