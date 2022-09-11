Incredible photo shows EXACTLY what happens if you only put sunscreen on your face

<!–

An Australian skin expert has urged men and women to apply sunscreen to their faces, neck and chest after an image of a 92-year-old woman who had not applied SPF below her jawline went viral.

Author and scientist Hannah English took to Instagram on Wednesday to expose the consequences of using sunscreen only on your face and not on your neck.

A 92-year-old woman was left with a sun-battered neck full of wrinkles and liver spots after choosing not to use UV-protective moisturizers under her face for more than 40 years.

But the retiree, who was not named in the photo or survey, was left with flawless skin on her face, where she had used SPF products.

Experts from the Technical University in Munich, Germany, said the images show the “striking difference in sun damage” between parts of the body protected in the sun.

They warned that not enough is being done to encourage the use of sunscreen, which is vital in reducing skin cancer.

‘It’s not too late to start wearing SPF every day! This woman is 92 and has been wearing SPF on the face and not the neck for over 40 years,” Hannah said.

“Which means she probably started in her 50s. Just don’t forget your neck and chest. And probably hands.’

Regular users of sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher could halve their risk of melanoma – a skin cancer that kills 2,300 people in the UK and 7,650 in the US each year, studies suggest.

Melanoma of the skin was the fourth most diagnosed cancer in Australia in 2018. It is estimated that it will become the third most diagnosed cancer by 2022.

The woman’s photo was first reported in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

In the journal, dermatologist Dr. Chritsian Posch that the photo shows how ‘preventing the negative effects of UV radiation is both important and doable’.

He said: “Clinical research reveals a striking difference in sun damage between her cheek and neck.”

Looking older because of the passage of time is natural – but doing so because of sun exposure is known as photoaging.

About 90 percent of all visible changes to the skin are caused by photoaging, the Skin Cancer Foundation claims.

What Are the Warning Signs of Melanoma? The first five letters of the alphabet are a guide to help you recognize the warning signs of melanoma. A stands for asymmetry. Most melanomas are asymmetrical. If you draw a line through the center of the lesion, the two halves will not match, so it will look different from a round to oval and symmetrical plain mole. B stands for Border. Melanoma borders are usually uneven and may have scalloped or notched edges, while common moles tend to have smoother, more even edges. C stands for Color. Multiple colors are a warning sign. While benign moles usually have a single shade of brown, a melanoma can be different shades of brown, tan, or black. As it grows, red, white, or blue may also appear. D stands for Diameter or Dark. While it is ideal to detect a melanoma if it is small, it is a warning sign if a lesion is the size of a pencil eraser (about 6 mm or ¼ inch in diameter) or larger. Some experts say it’s also important to look for a lesion, regardless of size, that is darker than others. Rare, amelanotic melanomas are colorless. E stands for Evolve. Any change in size, shape, color, or elevation of a spot on your skin, or any new symptom in it, such as bleeding, itching, or crusting, can be a warning sign of melanoma. Source: skincancer.org

UV rays can penetrate the first two layers of skin — the epidermis and dermis — and damage the cells’ DNA.

Damage in the top epidermis layer causes the body to produce melanin, as part of its attempt to block the sun from continuing its attack.

This usually results in the tanning of the body as the substance produces a darker pigment in the skin.

Exposure to UVA waves, which have a longer wavelength and penetrate more deeply than the other form of UV, UVB, leads to damage to the middle dermis layer over time.

The layer contains collagen, elastin and other fibers that support the skin structure.

Melanoma: the most dangerous form of skin cancer Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer. It happens after the DNA in skin cells is damaged (usually due to harmful UV rays) and then not repaired, so it causes mutations that can form malignant tumors. Causes Sun exposure: UV and UVB rays from the sun and tanning beds are harmful to the skin

Birthmarks: the more moles, the greater the risk of getting melanoma

Skin type: More beautiful skin has a higher risk of getting melanoma

Hair Color: Redheads Are More At Risk Than Others

Personal history: if you’ve had melanoma once, you’re more likely to get it again

Family history: Having previous relatives diagnosed raises your risk Therapy This can be done by removing the entire part of the tumor or by the surgeon removing the skin layer by layer. When a surgeon removes it layer by layer, it helps them figure out exactly where the cancer stops so they don’t have to remove more skin than they need to. The patient may decide to use a skin graft if the surgery has left discoloration or a dent. Immunotherapy, radiation or chemotherapy: This is necessary if the cancer reaches stage III or IV. That means the cancer cells have spread to the lymph nodes or other organs in the body. prevention Use sunscreen and don’t burn

Avoid sunbathing outside and in bed

Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before going outside

Keep newborns out of the sun

Examine your skin every month

See your doctor every year for a skin exam Source: Skin Cancer Foundation and American Cancer Society

The deeper penetration damages these proteins, gradually loosening and wrinkling the skin.

This is why UVA radiation is considered the main cause of photoaging. UVB is the type of ray more associated with sunburn.

Meanwhile, infrared light, which is felt as heat, and high-energy visible (HEV) light from the sun have also been linked to dermis damage.

The combined effects can cause the skin to become looser, wrinkly and liver spots.