Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile’s throat in Kenya

This is the incredible moment when a zebra sank its teeth into a crocodile’s throat and turned the predator over after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya.

Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the beastly reptile’s jaws.

One image showed a number of crocodiles lurking in the water as the herd of zebras passed through, and another captured the moment the crocodile leapt out of the water in an attempt to make the zebra its meal.

But the most startling moment of the series is the zebra biting the crocodile in the throat before the predator flinched in pain, allowing the zebra to get out of the Mara River into the Maasai Mara, and to the safety of the dry land.

However, other members of the herd weren’t so lucky with photos showing the black and white stripes of some animals disappearing into the river amid a twisting water, scales and teeth.

The stunning photos of the rare moment were captured by 39-year-old photographer Robert Ndawuasa Sayialel from Nairobi, Kenya. He was only 20 meters away from the terrifying struggle to the death.

“This is probably one of my best wildlife photos I’ve ever taken, it was epic and I felt privileged to see it,” said Robert. required.

“It pushed the crocodile with its head and could give the attacker a good bite until the crocodile retreated.

“It was exciting to sit in the front seat of such a mixed-feeling natural wilderness spectacle and really see it all unfold before my eyes.”

Pictured: The zebra clings to the crocodile that tried to clamp it in its jaws and drag it underwater

Pictured: The zebra, which does not give up without fighting, is shown breaking away from the predator. Another member of his herd walks past the crocodiles waiting for their prey

Robert explained how he came up with the amazing sequence. “As I drove along the river, I saw a group of zebras gathering on the banks of the other side of the river,” he said.

“Seeing and catching animals crossing this crocodile-infested river is a waiting game that requires patience. I watched as the Zebras came very cautiously to the edge of the river, clearly aware of the presence of crocodiles.

“A little splash in the water made them run back to safety. Eventually the urge to cross becomes too much and it only takes one brave zebra to make the move and the rest would follow.

The photographer said it often takes one braze zebra to cross the river before the rest of the herd follows

Pictured: The zebra, clearly injured, continues its struggle for survival as the crocodile swims around the animal

‘This is what the crocodiles were waiting for, a disturbance in the river, suddenly a dozen of them made their advance towards the crossing zebras.

“Some kicked and jumped to avoid the wide-open mouths of the crocodiles trying to grab one of them.

“Zebras are known to be very dangerous because of their back kicks and bites. Almost anyone who sees the sequence of these photos is amazed at the zebra’s will to survive and fight by any means necessary.’