Incredible moment when migrant PARAGLIDES into Spanish Enclave Melilla

This is when a migrant makes history by becoming the first documented person to paraglide across Spain’s southern border with Morocco and reach European soil.

Two locals driving past the double fence in Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla filmed the astonishing scene before calling police.

But the unidentified migrant had fled by the time officers arrived and had yet to be found.

The paraglider is said to have used equipment costing just £5.50 online, which was dumped on site.

The historic crossing took place at around 6:15 p.m. last night, where the border fence between Melilla and Morocco crosses the Nano River.

It was the same place where about 150 migrants stormed the border fence in January last year, nearly 90 of whom managed to enter the Spanish enclave.

One of the two men in the car who witnessed the crossing was heard to say to his companion, “Brother, he’s coming down in a goddamn paraglider, a goddamn paraglider just came down.”

“What a rough landing he’s just had.”

The other man with him replies, “Call the Guardia Civil.”

Local officials confirmed last night that it was the first documented case of someone paragliding in Melilla.

The identity of the daring migrant and his nationality are not yet known.

The historic crossing is also reported locally as the first known entry into Melilla from Morocco by an undocumented migrant since June 24.

At least 24 people died that day after a human stampede trying to scale the heavily fortified border fence. Human rights groups say 70 people involved in the incident are still missing.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska has come under pressure to resign following an investigative documentary alleging deaths on Spanish territory.

He stressed to the Spanish parliament on Wednesday that no deaths have been recorded on his territory, saying: “I have said it before and I will say it again: we are talking about tragic events that have taken place outside our country.”

In fact, many undocumented migrants reaching Melilla come from Sudan and use it as a stepping stone to get to the European mainland after being transferred from overcrowded temporary accommodation centers.

The heavily guarded border between Melilla and Morocco is one of only two land borders between the EU and an African country. The other is Ceuta, which is also a Spanish enclave.

The two parallel border fences in Melilla along the road over which the paraglider was filmed are between 20 and 32 feet high and 7 miles long.

In previous attempts by migrants to enter the Spanish enclave, they hid in car bumpers and specially adapted spaces under the passenger seats of vehicles.

They have also risked their lives by using truck tires to try to cross the sea.

Earlier this week, Spanish coastguards rescued three men who survived 11 days at the helm of a ship arriving from Nigeria.

They were taken to hospital after the Althini II reached the Gran Canaria capital of Las Palmas and have now sought political asylum after being released from a medical center following treatment for hypothermia.