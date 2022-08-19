Incredible moment truck driver leaps out of upside-down cabin as big rig falls off overpass 

<!–

A terrified truck driver driving on a wet highway managed to jump out of his upside-down vehicle just before it overturned and fell off an overpass in Pasadena, Texas.

Horrifying footage shows the driver’s truck snapping into place and falling off the side of the road after it collided with another vehicle on August 18, but thankfully there were no major injuries from the incident, authorities said.

The doomed truck was operated by Specialized Maintenance Services Inc. and was aquaplaning when he jammed the front of a Budweiser truck.

A Pasadena Police Department official confirmed that the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

After another truck snaps onto the highway, the driver’s truck lifts into the air and crashes into the side of the highway barrier

The truck then begins to fall over the edge of the elevated highway, leaving the driver in a state of life or death

Fortunately, the driver managed to escape from the falling truck and ended up on the slippery highway with minor injuries, as the truck he crashed into can be seen behind him.

The official said it was unclear whether the driver jumped out of the truck intentionally or was thrown from the cab when the truck began to roll.

The video was coincidentally captured by driver Prisco Saldivar on a dash cam while driving on the other side of State Highway 225.

“It was like something you’d only see in a movie,” Saldivar said.

The first glimpse of the truck in the video shows it tipped over almost completely upside down while still skidding down the freeway.

The truck then grabs the side of the highway’s elevated barrier, dragging the huge rig over the side.

As the truck begins to fall off the edge and disappear from view, the driver bravely jumps from the driver’s seat and lands on the highway.

The vehicle falls off the rim and onto a service road below, and the video taken from that road shows the truck lying completely on its side.

Police vehicles are shown around the entire truck as the hail continues to fall.

The crash comes after a similar incident killed a 22-month-old boy, who was crushed after a concrete mixer fell off a highway and landed on an SUV below.

That tragic crash occurred on August 5 on the East Beltway in Texas. Three others survived the crash, including the deceased boy’s twin sister.