Incredible moment that baby is born via caesarean section while she is still in the amniotic sac

Breathtaking footage shows how a baby was born in its intact amniotic sac.

The amazing moment was captured when little Nicholas was born on January 2 in Muriae, a city in southeastern Brazil.

Birth photographer Ludmila Gusman captured the mesmerizing images showing the baby sealed in the sack.

Baby Nicholas had to be delivered via cesarean section, leading to the amazing and rare case.

Known as an en-caul birth, the phenomenon is known to occur in fewer than one in 80,000 deliveries.

It is more common in caesarean sections and in preterm natural births than in natural births after 37 weeks gestation.

This is because the fluid-filled membrane usually ruptures when the mother-to-be is about to give birth — a process commonly known as rupture of the membranes.

Ludmila – who has 10,800 followers on Instagram – told local media that it was the first time in her nine-year photography career that she saw such a rare occurrence.

She said, “It all happened very suddenly. When I saw that the baby was still in the bag, I immediately prepared the injections.’

Nicolas was born healthy, weighing 7 lb 7 oz (3.38 kilograms) and measuring 20 inches (51 cm) in height.

In her incredible photos, Ludmila said, “Amazing, isn’t it? I captured the moment. It happened very fast, it all happened in a few seconds.

“I got myself into position and clicked at the right time, and the image finally made an impact.”

A similar case also occurred in Brazil last July, when twins Maria Cecilia and Maria Alice were born.

Twins Maria Cecilia and Maria Alice in their amniotic sacs after a cesarean section at the Hospital de Nossa Senhora das Dores in Ponte Nova, Brazil, June 11, 2022

Doctors had to physically break the sacs with their hands after mother Cristiane Mucci gave birth to her two daughters via caesarean section on June 11, 2022.

As the medics carefully tried to open the sacs, the babies began to break themselves.

The birth was captured on film at the Hospital de Nossa Senhora das Dores in Ponte Nova, a state in the southeast of the country.