Incredible moment pet dog saves owner’s life by dragging her out of the path of a truck

Amazing footage shows the moment when a dog pulled its owner out of the path of an out-of-control truck just in time.

Kimberley Bridges, 35, was walking with her boxer staffer Orla in Castleford, West Yorkshire, when the 4×4 rushed across the road and nearly mowed her down.

Orla reacted quickly, dodging the black Toyota Hilux as it drifted off the road and onto the sidewalk where the two were walking.

Kimberley Bridges, 35, from Castleford, Yorkshire said her dog Orla ‘saved her life’

The black Toyota Hilux missed Kimberley by millimeters as it drifted off the road and onto the sidewalk

The truck missed Kimberley by millimeters as he drove down the road at 70 miles per hour, and she said she could even feel the wind mirror brush against her.

Kimberley said the car drove up the sidewalk, hit a traffic island and then collided with another car.

Fortunately, Kimberley walked away from the terrifying close call unscathed.

She added that she was just glad the crazy driving had happened before the area was filled with children from the local schools.

The telecom operator said: ‘I just froze with fear. All I could see was a huge truck rushing toward me. I thought: “I’m not going to survive this”.

“He drove like a maniac… When the car came to me, all I saw was this huge shape.”

“I would have been a goof if the dog hadn’t gotten stuck with the leash strapped to my wrist.

‘Still, I felt the wing mirror brush against my back. If I’d been diving, I’d have cut my head off.

“The car passed in a blur and just disappeared. The next thing I heard was a woman screaming as I tried to catch my breath.

“The woman he hit first turned her car on the sidewalk, but she was fine.

“Had it happened half an hour later, the sidewalk would be full of kids going to school.

“He was going at least 70 mph in a 30 limit. Then I heard that as he drove away, he almost hit a mother with a pram.’

The car involved in the incident drove off at high speed and was later found abandoned in the nearby town of Pontefract.

West Yorkshire Police said: ‘Police are investigating reports of dangerous driving and criminal damage on Holywell Lane, Castleford, on 22 July.

‘Positive studies are being conducted. Investigations are underway.’