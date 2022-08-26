Incredible moment Oklahoma boy, 10, saves his mom from drowning after she suffered a seizure

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 10-year-old Oklahoma boy saved his mother from drowning when she was assaulted in the backyard pool, and the dramatic security camera footage was captured and shared by the family.

Gavin Keeney rescued his mother, Lori, in Enos, Oklahoma, on Aug. 5, marking the second time he was her hero after attempting a Heimlich maneuver and calling 911 when his mother was choking on food in 2021.

In the video, Lori starts convulsing in their pool, and Gavin quickly runs up the ladder and dives in.

He makes his way to his drowning mother and raises her chin above the water, reportedly not calling for help at all.

Gavin can’t lift his mother out of the pool, but his grandfather Stephen Lowe appears at the end of the clip and is able to get both to safety.

Lori called it “one of the scariest moments of my life.”

The dramatic footage shows Gavin dragging his mother to the edge of the pool as she gasps after an attack

As Gavin struggled to get his mother out of the water, the family’s dogs alerted Lori’s father who rushed to help.

Gavin first saved his mother’s life in 2021 when she choked on a chip and he quickly attempted a Heimlich maneuver before calling authorities

Fortunately, the Keeney’s dogs alerted Lori’s father, Stephen Lowe, who lives next door, and he rushed to help his daughter.

Lori spoke to Storyful and said, “I was later told he never asked for help. My dad, who lives next door, heard the dogs barking and he ran out and jumped in while Gavin held me on the ladder and kept my head above water.’

Lori posted the video to Facebook, saying, “one of my worst nightmares came to life this morning.”

She said she was “reluctant” to share the video because it was “very, very hard” for her to watch” and she doesn’t like “people witnessing when I have a seizure.”

Lori called her son her “little hero” and said that while she was hesitant to post the video, she wanted to show people how brave Gavin was

“He’s been through so much with me and my health and he handles it with such grace and maturity,” his mother said.

“I’m fine, I just had a little water, we think, before Gavin got me. I can’t believe I just said that. I can’t believe I’m typing this. I CAN believe what I saw in Gavin, my little hero,” she said.

Gavin first had to save his mother in May 2021 when she started to choke on a chip, forcing the boy to try a Heimlich maneuver.

But Gavin wasn’t strong enough to clear his mother’s airways and quickly called 911 to direct firefighters to his mother’s gasp.

“She was still breathing and we started the Heimlich maneuver,” recalls Joshua Gillette, Enos volunteer fire chief. “It came free after about the third or fourth shot.”

Gavin’s quick thinking that day earned him a place of honor with the fire service.

“He’s been through so much with me and my health and he handles it with such grace and maturity,” Keeney said. ‘Pride is not enough!’