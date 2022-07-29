Incredible moment MMA boss storms into the cage and disqualifies both fighters for being too boring

The boss of a Russian mixed martial arts tournament sensationally snagged two fighters in the middle of the fight for being too boring – and UFC boss Dana White loves it.

The fight was a lightweight quarterfinal bout between Ali Bagov and Rashid Magomedov at Friday’s ACA 141 event in Sochi, Russia.

The late stage of the tournament should have generated a lot of energy and desire to win, but both fighters were knocked out after standing there for just four of the scheduled rounds.

That was when ACA President Mairbek Khasjiev intervened.

ACA founder Mairbek Khasiev just disqualified Ali Bagov and Rashid Magomedov for being too boring. MMA remains wild.

pic.twitter.com/5NvW5tDV8I — MMA mania (@mmamania) July 22, 2022

“The ACA League is not a kindergarten,” Khasiev told the live crowd after disqualifying both fighters, according to the MMA website Bloody Elbow.

“It’s a serious competition.”

Khasiev continued: “Today’s ACA League is – no matter what anyone says – the second largest fighting league in the world.

“Every time I say this, someone comes up with some kind of criticism. And now we show you what kind of competition we really are.

‘That is it. Disqualified. That’s it, I’ve had it, I don’t have the guts for this. What is this? What the hell are you – what are you? Do you think we’re schoolboys here!?

“Okay, you’re all free to go, that’s all. Akhmat Power, Allahu Akbar [God is most great]! Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar.’

MMA fighters Ali Bagov and Rashid Magomedov shake hands and stop at ACA 141

It has also been reported that Khasiev refused to pay the two fighters.

The shocking intervention of the Russian fight boss did not escape the attention of UFC boss White, who was deeply impressed by his efforts.

“That’s damn great. Props to that man [Mairbek Khasiev]. Very, unbelievably unprofessional, but damn great at the same time.”

White saw the humor in the incident in Russia and joked that he had to think about it too

Was it really a boring fight? [laughs] Well, it gives me some fucking ideas for next Tuesday. Trust me, there have been days when I wanted to throw a chair in it.’

The UFC has received quite a bit of criticism over non-entertaining and explosive fights, especially those involving Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya.

In four title defenses involving Adesanya, four of them have won the entire game. He is also tied for the second lowest finish percentage of all current UFC champions.

Nigeria’s Adesanya punches Jared Cannonier in the UFC Middleweight Championship fight at the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena

While White was impressed with Khasiev’s actions, he admitted it was the wrong thing to do — so it’s unlikely you’ll be hooking Adesanya out of the octagon anytime soon.

“But yeah, you should just sit there and grab it or get up and go back and sit in your own room. One of those two things is probably what the ACA guy should have done.”