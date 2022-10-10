Incredible moment hero school bus driver rescues two-year-old boy after he was taken by carjacker

A 2-year-old Michigan boy is safe thanks to the quick thinking of two school bus drivers who sprang into action during a car chase.

In an incredible moment, caught on camera, a bus driver scoops up the toddler who had been left on the side of the road by the suspect.

Just minutes earlier, the carjacker had driven the car with the toddler still inside, while the boy’s parents, who were waiting outside to put their other child on the bus, looked on helplessly.

A nearby school bus driver spotted the parents frantically waving in the Kentwood neighborhood and calling for help.

Another bus driver, who had heard the call for help and spotted the child, spun his bus around and delivered him safely into his parents’ arms.

The stolen car was found a short time later in Grand Rapids. The police have not yet found the carjacker.

A 2-year-old boy in Kentwood, Michigan is picked up from a driveway and returned to his parents after a carjacking after a bus driver spotted the child and jumped into action

After a terrifying 10 minutes, the toddler was safely returned to his parents

According to FOX17, the parents were outside their moving car to put their child on the bus. Their 2-year-old son was in the back seat.

Suddenly a man ran to the car, got in and drove off. Their toddler was still inside the car.

As Kelloggsville school bus driver Dave Skinner drove down the street, he noticed parents frantically waving and stopping to help.

‘I was on my way down to my morning pickup down 48th Street,’ Skinner told FOX 17. ‘Looked down the road and there were some people waving their arms down the side of the road.’

School bus driver Sue Figueroa, who thought she had just seen the child, heard the call for help over the radio and scooped the child from a driveway

The child is wrapped in a blanket and held close to the driver as she gets him onto the bus

Figueroa is seen in the video putting the child on her bus and driving to her parents’ home

The toddler was placed on the bus seat and returned to his parents

Skinner called 911 and called on his bus radio to other drivers to be on the lookout for the child.

“When you get close enough, you can see the look in mom and dad’s eyes, you knew something was wrong,” Skinner said. ‘It’s a kind of judgement, so I stopped.’

Another school bus driver, Sue Figueroa, who thought she had just seen the child, heard the call and turned her bus around to help.

“The direction she was coming from, she had seen a kid standing on the side of the road with a blanket,” Skinner said. ‘I still deal with mum and dad. And then Kristen, she goes on the radio and says she has to turn around and go back and get the baby.’

A tearful reunion when the bus driver handed the little child over to his parents after the car wreck

Video recorded the moment the toddler was safely back in his parents’ arms

Kelloggsville elementary school drivers are being hailed as heroes after the rescue

Kristen Nickelson, another colleague, was in the office and had texted Figueroa with the information.

Figueroa turned her bus around and returned to the spot where she had seen the toddler sitting in a driveway in the area of ​​Garland Street and Jefferson Avenue.

“It seemed like forever, but it was, I bet 10 minutes if that,” Skinner said.

Video shows the moment Figueroa gets off the bus, picks up the toddler from the driveway and tells him, ‘I’m going to take you home.’

Figueroa then drove the boy home to his parents.

The stolen car was found a short time later in Grand Rapids. The carjacker has not been found. Investigators told FOX17 the carjacking appears to be random.

Kelloggsville school bus driver Dave Skinner noticed parents frantically waving and pulling over to help. He called other bus drivers to be on the lookout for the toddler