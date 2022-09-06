Incredible moment fisherman is rescued from ROCK by US Coast Guard helicopter during tropical storm

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A spearfisher stranded on a pile of wave-swept rocks in the huge waves caused by a passing tropical storm was rescued in a daring rescue by the US Coast Guard, captured on video.

The 50-year-old fisherman was exploring the waters of Dog Island on the southeast coast of St. Thomas around 8:30 a.m. Saturday when he was injured and his companion in a 26-foot Grady White motorboat was unable to retrieve him in the two-foot-long white heads whipped by Tropical Storm Earl from its treacherous ascent.

His friend called 911 who in turn alerted the Coast Guard.

A US Coast Guard JayHawk soars over an injured spearfisher stuck on jagged rocks off the coast of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

The man was out with a friend in a 26-foot craft when he got stuck on the rocks

A special rescue boat and helicopter were deployed to the rescue, but the boat was unable to get close enough to the rocks to retrieve the man due to heavy seas

The JayHawk pilot was able to lower a rescue swimmer to the rocks from above and get the man to safety

Video shows the man disappearing beneath the raging surf as waves crash against the rocks while Lieutenant Shea Smith, the commander of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter, hovers above him.

Rescuers aboard a 33-foot special craft attempted to throw a heaving line at the stranded man, but the swell was too chaotic and they were unable to pull him off the rocks.

The helicopter pilot came in and lowered a rescue swimmer in a wetsuit and flippers from above.

A 50-year-old spearfisher was stuck on some jagged rocks off Dog Island in the US Virgin Islands during Tropical Storm Earl

A rescue swimmer was lowered onto the rocks from above and the pilot and crew helped lift the injured spearfisher to safety

The rescue swimmer landed on the rocks attached to the lifeline, checked the injured man’s condition, then hoisted him to the helicopter.

“The survivor caught, the rocks cleared,” rescuers can be heard on the video. ‘Go up.’

The helicopter took the fisherman to Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas, where he was taken by ambulance to Schneider Regional Medical Center.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Earl continues to swirl over the Atlantic Ocean, with winds ranging from 65 to 115 mph.

Tropical Storm Earl began forming Friday, east of the Northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean

The Weather Channel reports that Earl’s skew is pushing it east to the Atlantic Ocean

Despite the storm not threatening serious damage to populated areas, Earl brought heavy rainfall across the Caribbean on Sunday

The two storms are likely to dissipate across the Atlantic, miles from populated areas

The Coast Guard also rescued a sea kayaker in the Virgin Islands that had been swept away in the same storm.

In Salinas, Puerto Rico, a lightning strike struck a pleasure craft, killing two people, according to Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad.

He said that after the boat was hit, a Good Samaritan who saw the strike tried to resuscitate one of the injured members, the wife of one of the passengers. She was taken to a hospital in the region where she died. Another deceased passenger was pulled from the water.

Earl is expected to become a hurricane later in the week. No landing has been forecast yet.

“This was a challenging case in a tropical storm with heavy seas, gusts and poor visibility, but this is what the Coast Guard is training for,” Smith said. “I’m proud of the crew, everyone came together as a team to carry out the mission safely and efficiently. Fortunately, the survivor was able to hold out until we could arrive and we’re all glad he’s safe.”