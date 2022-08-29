Incredible moment almost EVERY car at Daytona gets wiped out going round oval during rainstorm

<!–

This is when nearly every car at Daytona sank in the final race of the NASCAR regular season on Sunday.

The pile-up took out 13 cars on the 22nd round of the Coke Zero 400 Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, just as a massive rainstorm swept over the racecourse.

Racer Austin Dillon managed to slip through the carnage unscathed and jump from 16th to first place. After a three-hour rain delay, he won the race and secured a position in the NASCAR playoffs.

After the massive wreckage, many racers criticized NASCAR officials for allowing a dangerous situation, saying they were amply warned to delay the race before the wreckage happened.

Footage from the race showed the pack of cars racing in typical NASCAR formation when suddenly four racers at the front of the group spiraled out of control at the same time.

Two of the lead cars collided with the trackside guardrail, while another swerved ahead of the group, forcing a few to crash hard into its side.

As the lead cars began to pile up and skid sideways on the track, racers in the center and back of the pack tried to avoid collisions.

Plumes of smoke rose from the tarmac as cars slammed on their brakes, swerved and collided at high speed.

Dillon’s car was one of the few that made it through unscathed, according to… The Charlotte Observerand footage from his car showed him deftly navigating the carnage as cars crashed around him.

Racer Danny Hamlin, who was at the front of the pack before losing control of his vehicle, said race officials could have avoided the wreck.

“Better performance, that’s all we can do,” he said when asked how the crash could have been prevented. “We’ll learn from this, I’m sure.”

Justin Haley agreed, saying racers took several turns around the track as heavy rain came down, but officials did not mention a delay.

“They had about a full lap to give a warning and tore up a lot of race cars,” he said, “that was pretty unacceptable.”