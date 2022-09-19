Incredible moment a nine-year-old Australian boy bursts into tears of joy as he hits a hole-in-one

A nine-year-old boy burst into tears after hitting a stunning hole-in-one on a Melbourne golf course at the weekend.

Patrick Shell’s ace at Northcote Public Golf Course in Thornbury came thanks to the kind of perfect drive that many adult amateurs can only dream of.

The youngster will always have a reminder of his remarkable achievement as his hole-in-one was caught on camera by his father.

Unsurprisingly, the footage was quick as they captured not only the image but also Patrick’s raw and emotional reaction.

‘It is well. That’s right… Get in, get in, get in…Yes!, his dad can be heard saying as Patrick hits the drive and the pair follow the trajectory of the ball into the cup.

As soon as the ball finds the hole, Patrick drives off in celebration and almost immediately bursts into tears as his father tries to cheer him up.

‘Well done, what a shot! You have a hole in one,’ he says.

‘It’s a hole in one. […] It’s great, it’s great. How are you feeling? It is fantastic.’

The nine-year-old walks towards him with tears streaming down his face before crouching in an attempt to calm himself.

‘Hey, high-five buddy. Don’t cry, adds Patrick’s father.

‘I know you’re excited. It is fantastic. How good is it?’

As the pair head towards the hole to retrieve the ball, Patrick finally regains control, a proud smile replacing the tears on his face.

According to Melbourne radio station 3AW, Patrick and his father play golf together weekly and the youngster celebrated the hole-in-one with a raspberry lemonade.

Cameron Smith better watch out.