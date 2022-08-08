Incredible moment a footy fan BREAKS INTO a commentary box and gives callers a foul-mouthed spray

An enraged fan has bumped into a commentary box during a rugby competition in the UK to demand that a noisy air conditioning unit be turned off in a tantrum that ended up being part of the broadcast.

The incident occurred when the Bradford Bulls played Workington Town over the weekend in the Championship, the second-tier rugby competition.

Mick ‘The Game Caller’ Gledhill with former England coach Brian ‘Nobby’ Noble in the commentary field at Odsal Stadium for the Bradford Bulls

In my 13 seasons of live cover #RugbyLeague on the radio, I’ve never seen a supporter break into the comment box to ask for the air conditioning to be turned off. Apologies for any profanities you heard earlier today. pic.twitter.com/pYlgnUvzmD — The Game Caller 🗣🎙📻 (@TheGameCaller) August 7, 2022

Mick ‘The Game Caller’ Gledhill was sitting in his usual chair, commenting on the game as the unknown intruder burst through the door and made his demands during live coverage of the match.

‘Can you turn this off? This air conditioner is making noise,’ he demands.

An unknown person in the comment box replies, “Can you get out of here, please?”

But the intruder was not so easily deterred and continued to bellow over the air conditioning as Gledhill tried to do his job.

“Something’s starting to happen here,” Gledhill said.

“I’m not sure what’s going on, my apologies for this interruption.

“It’s live radio.”

In the background, the unknown commentator yells, “Stop sticking your finger at me!”

‘No! You take care of it,” replies the intruder.

Things start to get physical at this point and the intruder warns, “Don’t touch me.”

“I’m not going to touch you, I’m going to get security to get you out,” the worker says.

‘You touched me! You attacked me!’ shouts the intruder.

“Oh, get out of here,” the worker replies.

Gledhill posted the exchange on Twitter, saying: “In my 13 seasons of broadcasting #RugbyLeague live on the radio, I have never seen a supporter break into the comment box to ask for the air conditioning to be turned off. Apologies for any profanities you heard earlier today.”

The disgruntled fan probably had every right to be grumpy, the Bradford Bulls haven’t done much to make their fans happy this season.

The West Yorkshire club are in ninth place on the Championship table and are unable to qualify for the play-offs and a chance of promotion back to the English Super League.

It also means a reduction in funding which will make it more difficult to attract players and there are likely to be big changes to the squad for the 2023 season.

It was not a season to remember for fans of the Bradford Bulls in the championship

“There were mistakes made in the recruitment,” Gledhill said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“Look at the body language of the players and who is talking to whom on the pitch.

“Barrow away, there were fights on the pitch, the fans don’t want to see that. That indicates no harmony in the dressing room.

‘[Coach] Mark Dunning has a great job ahead of him. I know a lot of players are moving on next year, so there will be a big change.

“I think at least 16 players will go through the door and if 16 go out you have to bring in 13, 14, 15 or 16.”