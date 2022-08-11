Incredible James Webb video zooms through space to reveal the Cartwheel Galaxy

This incredible new video travels through space for 500 million light-years in just seconds to reveal the spectacular Cartwheel Galaxy, as captured by the James Webb Telescope.

The $10 billion (£7.4 billion) observatory’s powerful infrared gaze produced a rare sight of the Cartwheel and two smaller companion galaxies against a backdrop of many other galaxies.

Scientists say the detailed view will provide new details about star formation and the galaxy’s central black hole.

Its appearance, much like that of a chariot wheel, is the result of an intense event – a high-speed collision between a large spiral galaxy and a smaller galaxy not visible in this image or video.

Other telescopes, including the Hubble Space Telescope, have previously examined the Cartwheel, which is located in the Sculptor constellation.

But the dramatic galaxy is shrouded in mystery, perhaps literally, given the amount of dust obscuring view.

INSTRUMENTS ON THE JAMES WEBB TELESCOPE NIRCam (Near InfraRed Camera) an infrared camera from the edge of the visible through the near infrared NIR specification (Near InfraRed Spectrograph) will also perform spectroscopy over the same wavelength range. MIRIA (Mid-InfraRed Instrument) measures the mid-to-long infrared wavelength range from 5 to 27 micrometers. FGS/NIRISS (Fine Guidance Sensor and Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph), is used to stabilize the observatory’s line of sight during scientific observations.

James Webb’s image and accompanying video from NASA also offer a new look at how the Cartwheel Galaxy has changed over billions of years.

“This image of the Cartwheel and its companion galaxies is a composite of Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), revealing details difficult to see in the individual images alone,” NASA said.

Webb’s observations put Cartwheel in a very transient phase.

“The shape the Cartwheel Galaxy will eventually take, given these two competing forces, is still a mystery.

“However, this snapshot offers perspective on what happened to the galaxy in the past and what it will do in the future.”

Collisions of galactic proportions cause a cascade of several smaller events between the galaxies involved; the Cartwheel is no exception.

The collision particularly affected the shape and structure of the galaxy.

The Cartwheel Galaxy has two rings – a clear inner ring and a surrounding, colorful ring. These rings expand outward from the center of impact, like ripples in a pond after a rock is thrown into it.

Because of these distinctive features, astronomers call it a “ring galaxy,” a structure less common than spiral galaxies like our Milky Way.

The bright core contains a huge amount of hot dust, with the brightest regions home to gigantic young star clusters.

On the other hand, the outer ring, which has expanded for about 440 million years, is dominated by star formation and supernovae. As this ring expands, it plows into the surrounding gas, causing star formation.

However, learning finer details about the dust that inhabits the galaxy requires Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

MIRI data is colored red in this composite image, revealing areas in the Cartwheel Galaxy rich in hydrocarbons and other chemical compounds, as well as silicate dust, like much of the dust on Earth.

These regions form a series of spiral spokes that essentially make up the skeleton of the galaxy.

The spokes can be clearly seen in previous Hubble observations released in 2018, but they become much more prominent in this Webb image.

While Webb gives us a snapshot of the current state of the Cartwheel, it also provides insight into what happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve in the future.

Last month, the telescope’s dazzling, unprecedented images of a “stellar nursery,” dying star shrouded in dust and a “cosmic dance” between a group of galaxies were revealed to the world for the first time.

It put an end to months of waiting and feverish anticipation as people around the world were treated to the first batch of a trove of images that will culminate in the earliest ever at the beginning of the universe.

Webb’s infrared capabilities mean it can “look back in time” to just 100-200 million years after the Big Bang, allowing it to take pictures of the very first stars that shone in the universe more than 13.5 billion years ago.

The first images of nebulae, an exoplanet and galaxy clusters caused a big celebration in the scientific world on what was hailed as a “great day for humanity.”

Researchers will soon learn about the masses, ages, histories and compositions of the galaxies, as Webb tries to explore the earliest galaxies in the universe.

This image from Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) shows a group of galaxies, including a large distorted annular galaxy known as the Cartwheel

The $10 billion (£7.4 billion) observatory (pictured) provided a new picture of how the Cartwheel Galaxy has changed over billions of years