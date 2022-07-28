Incredible footage shows manager of Serie A side Torino fighting with his OWN sporting director

Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati and manager Ivan Juric have been captured on video fights in the parking lot of the club’s training camp in Austria.

The Serie A squad continued their preparation by playing several friendlies which have shown the strength of the team despite the serious departure this summer.

Star defender Gleison Bremer left Juventus for £35million and former club captain Andrea Belotti left for free, while they have spent just £13million on new signings including Samuele Ricci, Brian Bayeye, Etrit Berisha and Pellegri.

Former Genoa and Verona coach Juric has had several talks with club president Urbano Cairo, expressing his disappointment at the poor policy of strengthening the team this summer.

Tensions ran high when the 44-year-old director arrived at the training base and was greeted by Juric, so much so that the couple started fighting in the parking lot.

Vagnati was physically restrained when he and Juric began screaming at each other in a violent exchange.

In the video Juric said, “Leave me alone, I’ll save your life. Go fuck yourself.

To which Vaganti replied, “When you go to the president, don’t tell me anything that you don’t respect me.

Juric hit back, “I want you to leave. To disappear.

The director stated: ‘I’m going to build the team and you have to coach them, and you have to do it well.’

The two went back and forth with insulting remarks, Juric insisted, “You’re making me mad, get away from me. Get off my dick.

Vagantin added again, “I will build a strong team… and you have to make them strong.

Juric, who has already expressed his disappointment with transfer transactions, then said: ‘You all fucking do… you’re just an imbecile.

To which Vaganti hit back and said:You don’t fuck anyone. Don’t raise your voice against me.

The Croat continued to insist that the director leave him alone, roaring: “Don’t yell at me, go fuck yourself.

Things got worse when Vaganti was stopped by a third member, shouting, “Do you understand? Don’t raise your voice against me.

Juric said again, ‘Go f**k yourself, you imbecile. Before Vaganti hit back, “You piss me off.

“You have to respect me. As I have it for you, you must have it for me… Are you listening to me, moron?

Juric replied: ‘What respect? I don’t have it (respect for you).

Vaganti responded: ‘You have to respect me. And Juric revealed: “I don’t respect you. Go to work.’

Possibly referring to club president Cairo, Vagnati shouted, “I always defend you in front of that other jerk. And I’ve always respected you? Damned idiot.’

Torino will play a friendly against Ligue 1 team Nice on Saturday, July 30, before the new Serie A season kicks off against Monza on August 13.

Juric’s squad finished 10th last season, 20 points above the relegation zone and 20 points behind the top four, but they are hoping for better fortunes this time.