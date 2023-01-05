Incredible comparison photos will give you a whole new point of view

<!–

They say perspective is everything – and there’s nothing like taking in some of the natural wonders of the world to make you realize just how small humans are in the grand scheme of things.

Other times, thinking about the same thing at different points in time allows you to appreciate the changes that have taken place.

Here, the most incredible photos from around the world demonstrate just that.

Examples include a breathtaking shot of a hummingbird placed next to a raspberry to emphasize how tiny the creature really is, and a woman posing next to a blue whale skeleton.

This incredible photo, which shows a person compared to just part of a blue whale’s skeleton, shows why so many are flocking to London’s Natural History Museum to witness a glimpse of the star specimen

Corn – native to present-day Mexico – at first looked a little different from the studded golden-yellow cob we now know and love

This animal lover from Australia captured how small a hummingbird is by comparing it to a raspberry

One inspiring photo captures the sheer size of a whale compared to a human – it’s enough to send shivers down your spine! Blue whales are the largest known animal to have ever existed

Blink and you’d think this was a photo of the same person – but this pair of portraits actually shows a man and his grandfather, both in medical school, decades apart

A US-based wildlife enthusiast posted an endearing comparison between a human hand and that of a big cat – both seem very happy and calm to be next to each other

This inspiring photo shows the shirts of a person living in the US – before and after they lost 400 pounds

New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe took to Twitter in 2020 to show followers the difference some rainfall makes

Pablo Picasso – an iconic painter from Spain – is often associated with a more abstract style. Here an evolution of his works shows the increasingly concise nature of his style

This chilling shot shows the lethal doses of various drugs and also shows the incredible dangers of Fentanyl – the powerful synthetic opioid of increasing concern in the US

Water from a stream in Virginia, USA, was put into two tanks – one with mussels (right) and one without (left) – demonstrating the species’ incredible filtration ability

