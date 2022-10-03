Increasing evidence that bears are not carnivores

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Bears are not cats or dogs, and feeding them as they are is likely to shorten their lives.

A new study in Scientific Reports on the diets of giant pandas and sloth bears adds more evidence that bears are omnivores like humans and require far less protein than they are usually fed in zoos.

“Bears are not carnivores in the strict sense of the word, like a cat on a high-protein diet,” said lead author Charles Robbins, a professor of wildlife biology at Washington State University. “In zoos forever, whether they’re polar bears, brown bears or sloth bears, the recommendation has been to feed them as if they were high-protein carnivores. If you do that, you’re slowly killing them.”

In separate experiments, researchers presented captive giant pandas and sloth bears in several U.S. zoos with unlimited foods from different species to see their preferences and then recorded the nutritional profiles of their choices.

In collaboration with researchers from Texas A&M University and the Memphis Zoo, feeding trials were conducted on a pair of giant pandas to gauge their bamboo selection. They found that giant pandas preferred the carbohydrate-rich bamboo stalk in the woody stems, over the more protein-rich leaves. At times they ate almost exclusively culm, for example 98% of the time in the month of March. The researchers also analyzed data from five Chinese zoos with giant pandas that had successfully reproduced and found a low-carb, low-protein diet.

In series of feeding trials, six sloth bears at the Cleveland, Little Rock and San Diego zoos were fed unlimited avocados, fried yams, whey and apples. They opted almost exclusively for the high-fat avocados, eating about 88% avocados to 12% yams — and ignoring the apples all together. This showed that sloth bears preferred a high-fat, low-carb diet, which may have a similar composition to their wild diet of termites and ants, as well as their eggs and larvae.

It’s also very different from the high-carb diet they usually get in captivity. Sloth bears, which are native to India, typically live only about 17 years in zoos in the US, nearly 20 years less than the maximum lifespan achievable in human care. Their most common cause of death is liver cancer.

Researchers saw a similar pattern in previous studies of polar bears showing that captive polar bears, which are normally fed a high-protein diet, would mimic the high-fat diet of wild polar bears if given the option. Polar bears in zoos usually die about 10 years earlier than they should, mostly from kidney and liver disease. These two diseases can develop from long-term inflammation of those organs, possibly caused by years of poorly balanced diet.

The current study, along with previous studies, also shows that when captive bears are given feeding options, they will choose foods that mimic the diet of wild bears.

“There’s certainly a long-standing idea that people with doctorates know a lot more than a sloth bear or a brown bear,” Robbins said. “All these bears started developing about 50 million years ago, and in this aspect of their diet, they know more about it than we do. We’re one of the first willing to ask the bears, do you want to eat? What do you feel good about?”

Robbins, the founder of the WSU Bear Center, the only research facility in the US with a captive population of grizzly bears, has been studying bear nutrition for decades. He and his graduate students first began investigating their imbalanced diet during a study in Alaska, watching grizzly bears eat salmon. At the time, the researchers had theorized that the notoriously voracious bears would stuff themselves on salmon, sleep, get up and eat more salmon.

Instead, they saw the bears eat salmon, but then run away and spend hours looking for and eating small berries. Seeing that, Robbins’ lab began investigating the diet of the grizzly bears housed at the Bear Center and found that they gained the most weight when they fed a combination of protein, fat, and carbohydrates in the combination of salmon and got berries.

All eight species of bears, or Ursids, had an ancestor of carnivores but have since evolved to eat a wide variety of foods, allowing them to spread to more areas by not directly competing with native carnivores.

“It just opens up so many more food sources than just a straight, high-protein carnivore,” Robbins said.

More information:

Charles T. Robbins et al, Ursids evolved early and continuously to be protein-poor macronutrient omnivores, Scientific Reports (2022). Charles T. Robbins et al, Ursids evolved early and continuously to be protein-poor macronutrient omnivores,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-19742-z

