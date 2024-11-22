Increase in shops and offices converted into homes as homeowners take advantage of skyrocketing real estate demand

The number of applications made to councils to change the use of a property from commercial to residential has soared in recent years, according to new figures.

These applications, which allow buildings such as offices, shops and warehouses to be converted into homes, soared 63 percent between 2021 and 2023, according to data from Direct Line Landlord Insurance seen by This is Money.

He said the change was due to homeowners and developers looking to take advantage of growing demand for housing.

The number of approved applications increased by 60 percent during the same period.

According to the data, which came through a Freedom of Information request, the number of change of use requests this year is on track to surpass last year’s figure by another 20 per cent.

The changes announced by the previous Conservative Government mean that, from August 1, unused commercial properties can be converted into residential housing without full planning permission.

For sale: Dexters is selling this refurbished flat in Maltings Place, London Bridge, for £800,000

This shift, the research suggests, has created “new opportunities” for landlords seeking “sustainable” income.

The Labor Party has also committed to building 1.5 million homes during its first five years in power.

Haringey in London saw a 100 per cent increase in approved applications for change of use from commercial to residential between 2021 and 2023.

At 90 per cent, Somerset saw the second highest percentage increase in approved change of use applications over the period.

Enfield, Merton, Croydon, Ealing Lewisham, Hackney, Wakefield and Bristol also made the list of the 10 locations with the biggest increase in approved change of use applications in the period. Seven London boroughs feature in the top ten.

Sheffield and Milton Keynes saw a 58 per cent and 57 per cent increase in approved change of use applications respectively, as offices, shops and warehouses were repurposed to meet growing residential demand.

Jonny McHugh, head of landlords at Direct Line, told This is Money: ‘The property market is constantly evolving and, as demand for residential properties continues to rise, the appeal of converting commercial units for domestic use has increased.

“By converting underutilized commercial properties into residential units, property owners can help maintain their income streams and future-proof their investments.”

Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and former chairman of Rics residential, said: “One of the reasons we have seen an increase in commercial to residential conversions is probably the acute shortage of stock, especially in higher demand areas. “.

“Planning permission could be simpler and quicker for these properties than converting a residential or even new build, bearing in mind that commercial meets the definition of ‘brownfield’ and must include existing infrastructure and services.” .

But he cautioned that these projects may not be as simple as they seem at first glance, especially for ambitious homebuyers with no real estate experience.

It could be yours: property in London Bridge is a split-level warehouse conversion

Spacious: The apartment in London has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony

Features: The apartments in The Maltings Place block are packed with features showcasing the history of the site.

“Conversions are not always routine internally, depending on existing layouts and the location of elements such as utilities and partitions,” he said.

“Outside space too, except on the ground floor, could present a significant challenge, although many may include some wonderful ‘distressed chic’ or ‘loft style’ apartments which are often particularly attractive and valuable.”

While the trend of converting business and commercial premises into housing has increased considerably in recent years, there is no guarantee that this will continue at a good pace.

Homeowners face higher stamp duty rates and greater regulation, and the cost of carrying out construction and renovation work is also high.

Buying commercial properties and converting them into housing for people is not for the faint-hearted, but it can be lucrative.

Specialist financing will likely be required and buyers and prospective homeowners should be aware of local regulations for commercial to residential conversions.

Detailed plans and drawings of the site would need to be submitted to the local authority. Plans should also take into account fire safety and minimum space requirements.