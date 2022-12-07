Incoming Israeli minister calls for expulsion of Al Jazeera

Far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for the expulsion of Al Jazeera journalists from Israel shortly after the network made a formal request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate and prosecute the killers of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh . in May.

Ben-Gvir, who heads the far-right Jewish Strength Party, is expected to become Israel’s National Security Minister in the incoming Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Al Jazeera is an anti-Semitic and false propaganda network working against Israel in the world,” he said on Twitter.

“They must be expelled from the country today and the anti-Israel campaign of lies must be stopped from Israel,” he added.

Ben-Gvir is known as a fringe far-right provocateur, who has become notorious for speaking out against Palestinians and supporting a Jewish man who killed 29 Palestinians in a 1994 massacre.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was caught on a hot microphone last month saying the world was “concerned” about Ben-Gvir joining the Israeli government.

Al Jazeera has always rejected allegations of anti-Semitism.

Israel is shocked by the international condemnation of the murder of Palestinian American Abu Akleh, a veteran reporter wearing a press vest and helmet when she was shot by an Israeli soldier while reporting in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

After previously denying involvement in the assassination and suggesting that Palestinian fighters may have been involved, an internal Israeli investigation in September found that one of its own soldiers had likely killed Abu Akleh.

Several leading media agencies, including Al Jazeera, CNN, Associated Press, Washington Post and the New York Times conducted their own investigations and concluded that Abu Akleh had been killed by an Israeli bullet.

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told a Knesset conference on Tuesday that “no one will investigate IDF soldiers, preach morality about warfare, least of all Al Jazeera,” The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking after Lapid, Defense Secretary Benny Gantz expressed regret over Abu Akleh’s death, but said the situation was in an “obvious” combat situation.

He countered the criticism surrounding Abu Akleh’s assassination by suggesting that Al Jazeera “first check what is happening to journalists in Iran”.

Al Jazeera presented new evidence to the ICC on Tuesday that ‘clearly shows'[ing] that Shireen and her colleagues were fired upon directly by the Israeli occupation forces (IOF)” while reporting on an Israeli military strike in the West Bank in May.

In a pronunciationit said “the evidence presented to the Prosecutor’s Office (OTP) confirms beyond any doubt that there was no firing in the area where Shireen was, except that the IOF fired directly at her”.

Unlike the International Court of Justice, which deals with cases between states, the ICC has the power to prosecute individuals, which means that the case will have to be against specific Israeli politicians.

Al Jazeera lawyer Rodney Dixon KC told a news conference in The Hague on Tuesday that the request was made to the ICC “in the context of a wider attack on Al Jazeera and journalists in Palestine,” referring to incidents such as the bombing of the Network’s Gaza office on May 15, 2021.

The United States said it opposes Al Jazeera taking Abu Akleh’s assassination to the ICC, which it says should focus on its “core mission” of “serving as a court of last resort in punishing and deterring atrocities”.

Last month, the United States informed Israeli authorities that it had decided to open its own investigation into the murder of the dual national, several Israeli and American media reported.

The scope of a US investigation and possible consequences remain unclear.

The journalist’s family filed their own request for an ICC investigation in September. “My family still doesn’t know who shot the deadly bullet,” Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen’s niece, told reporters.

Abu Akleh’s brother Anton said the family will do whatever is necessary to ensure accountability for her murder.