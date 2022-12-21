Incoming GOP Rep.’s family Holocaust claims challenged

By Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski | CNN

Claims by incoming Republican Representative George Santos that his grandparents “survived the Holocaust” as Ukrainian-Jewish refugees from Belgium who changed their last name to survive are contradicted by sources reviewed by CNN’s KFile, including family trees compiled by genealogy websites, reports about Jewish refugees and interviews with several genealogists.

Santos, who has referred to himself as “half-Jewish” and “Latino-Jew” in media appearances, claims his maternal grandfather was originally from Ukraine and fled to Brazil to escape Nazism. In another account, the New York Republican said his grandparents converted to Catholicism during the rise of Nazism in Belgium after fleeing Joseph Stalin and the Soviet Union. In another narration, he claimed his family changed their names to survive Nazism.

CNN spoke to multiple genealogists who said there was no evidence to support the claims. Santos’ misrepresentation of his family history was first reported by The Forward on Wednesday. Records from the Holocaust Museum and the International Center on Nazi Persecution, which contain records of Jewish refugees, also make no mention of Santos’ grandparents.

Megan Smolenyak, an author and professional genealogist who helped research Santos’ family tree at the request of CNN, said in an email: “There is no trace of Jewish and/or Ukrainian heritage and no evidence of name changes. .”

The incoming Republican legislator has been under scrutiny since The New York Times for his resume revealed On Monday it turned out that Santos’ biography turned out to be partly fictional. CNN confirmed details from the New York Times report on Monday, including that he may have misrepresented parts of his resume about his college education and employment history.

A lawyer for Santos declined to comment to CNN.

“I’m very proud of my Jewish heritage,” Santos said in an appearance from late November 2022 with the Jewish News Syndicate. “I am very proud of my grandparents’ story. My grandfather who fled Ukraine, fled the persecution of Stalin, went to Belgium, took refuge there, married my grandmother and then fled Hitler and went to Brazil. That is a story of perseverance. I am so proud. I mean, I wish I could have met my grandfather.”

In another interview from earlier this year, Santos claimed his grandparents survived the Holocaust.

“My grandparents survived the Holocaust, so these regimes of socialism, Marxism, they don’t work, and they’re followed by a lot of pain, and we’re seeing that right now and what’s happening in Ukraine with the Russians,” Santos said in an interview in May 2022.

But family histories of the websites My heritage and Geneanet and a Dutch magazine from the city the family emigrated from, it appears that his maternal grandparents, Paolo and Rosalina Devolder, were both born in Brazil. Records on FamilySearchfirst reported by The Forward, also reveal that Santos’ great-grandfather lives in Brazil.

While it is possible that his maternal grandparents returned to Europe and then returned to Brazil, there is no evidence to support this. And there is no evidence that the family were Jewish refugees fleeing Europe.

In addition, Santos’ ties to Ukraine were added to his campaign biography only somewhere in between April 2022 and October 2022, according to the Internet Archive’s WayBack Machine. His biography begins now: “George’s grandparents fled persecution of the Jews in Ukraine, settled in Belgium and again fled persecution during World War II.”

When the conflict between Ukraine and Russia started in February 2022, Santos told Fox News digital that his ties to Ukraine were “very tenuous” and said it would be “unfair” to claim that his relatives were in danger. But he added that his family later changed their surname to survive.

“It’s just very vague and weak,” Santos said of his ties to the country. ‘We don’t have the Ukrainian surname. For many people who are descendants of World War II refugees or Holocaust survivors, many names and paperwork have been changed in the name of survival.

But records dispute this claim. The Devolder surname has been used by his mother’s family for generations, and the family hasn’t changed it, according to pedigrees reviewed by the genealogists CNN spoke with.

Santos’ mother died in 2016, but her Facebook posts include Catholic prayers and posts about the Virgin Mary at Easter, with no posts referencing Jewish heritage.

In another appearance, Santos said his maternal grandfather’s family converted to Catholicism during the rise of Nazism, though he specified that he was not trying to claim Jewish ancestry.

“My grandfather grew up Jewish. My grandfather fled to Belgium during the Soviet issues,” Santos said. “And then that was a great move. I met my grandma, got married and funnily enough the Nazis became a thing. And then he said, “Oh my God, this is all over.” They converted to Catholicism, had their children, raised them Catholic. And I’m Catholic, but that’s pretty little history of my family in Judaism.