Inaugural Under-19 women’s world champs to be crowned on January 29 in Potchefstroom

The JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom will host the final of the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup on January 29, 2023. The tournament, originally scheduled for 2021 before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, will start on January 14 and will feature 41 matches over two weeks in Benoni and Potchefstroom. January 30 is a spare day for the final.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament, including Indonesia and Rwanda, who will play in a showpiece in cricket for the first time.

The teams are divided into four groups, with the top three from each group advancing to a Super 6 round. The semifinals will both be held on January 27, with a spare day for the 28th.

Group A includes Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and USA, Group B is England, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Rwanda, Group C is Ireland, Indonesia, New Zealand and West Indies, while Group D is India, South Africa, UAE and Scotland.

During the first round, four matches will be played each day, spanning the JB Marks Oval and NW University Oval in Potchefstroom, and Willowmoore Park and Willowmoore Park B in Benoni. Australia and Bangladesh will play the tournament opener at Willowmoore Park on January 14, while India will open their account against South Africa later that evening.

In the Super 6s, teams from pools A and D will compete against each other and teams from pool B will compete against those from pool C for a place in the semi-finals.