Inaugural SA20 Competition Begins January 10
“The player auction was a huge success for us as Jo’burg Super Kings and for the league itself,” he said. “Lots of quality local and international cricketers were picked up and that will certainly bring competitive cricket from the teams…We have already started the behind-the-scenes work and can’t wait for the action to kick off on January 10.”
“The SA20 will have a huge impact on South African cricket,” he said. “It will revolutionize the game in our country and if used correctly and to the fullest it will be an exciting competition. When you work on the ground at a domestic level there is a certain amount of excitement among cricketers that there is a league in our own country. We know that if they show their skills, who knows where it could lead, whether it’s playing for the Proteas or getting deals around the world.”
The SA20 consists of 33 matches, which will be played from January 10 to February. All teams play against each other twice – on a home and away basis – during the competition, followed by two semi-finals and the final.