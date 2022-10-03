Inaugural SA20 Competition Begins January 10

There are only 100 days left before the start of a new franchise T20 competition, with Cricket South Africa’s SA20 set to start on January 10 next year.

The league has six teams – MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, which represents the city of Gqeberha – competing. They are all owned by groups that also own teams in the IPL.

“The player auction was a huge success for us as Jo’burg Super Kings and for the league itself,” he said. “Lots of quality local and international cricketers were picked up and that will certainly bring competitive cricket from the teams…We have already started the behind-the-scenes work and can’t wait for the action to kick off on January 10.”

Robin Peterson, the former South African spinner and general manager of MI Cape Town, said the competition would be very valuable to the development of cricket in South Africa.

“The SA20 will have a huge impact on South African cricket,” he said. “It will revolutionize the game in our country and if used correctly and to the fullest it will be an exciting competition. When you work on the ground at a domestic level there is a certain amount of excitement among cricketers that there is a league in our own country. We know that if they show their skills, who knows where it could lead, whether it’s playing for the Proteas or getting deals around the world.”