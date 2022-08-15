In Wyoming, Likely End of Cheney Dynasty Will Close a Political Era
CODY, Wyo – At an event last month honoring the 14,000 Japanese Americans once detained at the Heart Mountain internment camp nearby, Representative Liz Cheney was overcome with emotion, and a prolonged standing ovation wasn’t the only reason.
Her appearance — with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, as well as former Senator Alan Simpson and the children of Norman Mineta, a Democratic congressman who became a transportation secretary and sent to the camp when he was 10 — was part of a groundbreaking for the new Mineta-Simpson Institute. Ms. Cheney was touched, she said, by the survivors’ presence and their continued dedication to the country that held them captive during World War II.
There was something else, however, that the congresswoman achieved during the bipartisan ceremony with party elders she had raised to respect. “It was just a whole combination of emotions,” she recalled in a recent interview.
Since Mrs. Cheney faces an almost certain defeat in her House primary on Tuesday, it is likely the end of the two-generation Cheney dynasty, as well as the disappearance of a less tribal, more club-like and substance-oriented form of politics.
“We were a very powerful delegation and we worked with the other side, that was key because you wouldn’t be able to function if you didn’t,” recalls Mr. Simpson, now 90, fresh off the Presidential Medal award. of Freedom and with a sharp tongue as ever about his ancestral feast. “My father was a senator and governor, and if I ran as a Republican again today, I’d be pissed — it’s not about heritage.”
He was elected to the Senate in 1978, the same year that Cheney won the big house seat in Wyoming, and they worked closely together, two Republicans fighting on behalf of the most sparsely populated state in the country in an era when Democrats always had at least one chamber. of the congress.
It’s not all power, though, that traditional Wyoming Republicans crave as they reflect on their gilded past and ponder the state’s less certain political and economic future. Ahead of Tuesday’s election, which is likely to propel Harriet Hageman, who is backed by former President Donald J. Trump, to the House, the state’s nostalgia runs deeper than the Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
Mr Cheney and Mr Simpson were not alone at the head of their respective chambers in the 1980s; they, along with Senator Malcolm Wallop, a Yale-trained cold warrior whose grandfather served in both the British House of Lords and the Wyoming legislature, got along well, often appearing together as a delegation in a sort of roadshow through the sprawling state (“A small town with long streets”, as the saying goes in Wyoming).
Even more stubborn was the administration of President George Bush. Mr. Cheney became Secretary of Defense and his wife, Lynne, served as chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities, while Mr. Simpson was both the second Republican in the Senate and one of the president’s closest friends. In addition, then-Secretary of State James A. Baker III spent summers at his Wyoming ranch, which involved two of the nation’s top national security officials doing unofficial promotional work for the state’s tourism industry.
“You’d have Army helicopters ripping Cheney and Baker out of fishing holes,” recalled Rob Wallace, Mr. Wallop’s chief of staff.
As conservative as the state has been on a national level — Lyndon B. Johnson is the only Democrat to wear Wyoming in the past 70 years — Wyoming’s Republican delegation effectively partnered with two highly regarded Democratic governors, Ed Herschler and Mike, during that same period. . Sullivan.
Now Ms. Cheney barely speaks to the other two Wyomingites in Congress—Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both Republicans—and has little contact with Governor Mark Gordon. Ms Lummis has endorsed Ms Hageman. But Mr. Barrasso and Mr. Gordon, the leading Republicans in the Cheney tradition, have tried to maintain their neutrality in hopes of avoiding Mr Trump’s wrath.
“They have to make their own choices and live with the choices they make,” Ms Cheney said of the two men, before adding, “There are too many people who think someone else will solve the problem, that we can handle it.” stay on the sidelines and Trump will fade.”
When asked about Cheney’s legacy in Wyoming, Mr. Barrasso and Mr. Gordon both declined to comment.
However, Mr Gordon has certainly not forgotten that when he ran for governor in 2018, in a primary that included Ms Hageman, Ms Cheney did not support him.
“Everything is political in Wyoming, except politics, that’s personal,” Mr. Simpson likes to say. What worries some longtime Wyoming Republicans more than campaign season tensions is what Trump’s combination of fear and allegiance will ultimately mean for the power of the delegation — and for the future of the state. Wyoming has neither a state income tax nor a corporate income tax because it has long relied on exit taxes on oil, natural gas and coal.
With growing national support for clean energy — and a major federal bill promoting climate-friendly power, soon to become law — that pillar of Wyoming’s economy could face an uncertain future.
“Wyoming must fight to redefine itself with the decline of fossil fuels,” said Mr. Wallace, who also served as a senior official in the Department of the Interior under Mr. Trump. “We need a state and federal strategy to figure out how Wyoming will grow and prosper for generations to come.”
However, Ms. Cheney’s opponents believe that her overwhelming focus on Mr. Trump and her aloofness from other House Republicans after she was ousted from party leadership would render her ineffective, especially if Republicans claimed the House majority in November. .
“She’s not a true Republican in the sense of our Republican values here in Wyoming,” said Gina Kron, who works in Casper for the federal Department of Agriculture, arguing that Ms. Cheney should be less obsessed with the former president and ” everything about fossil energy.”
However, for those with deep roots in Wyoming’s institutions, Ms. Cheney’s apparent demise symbolizes something as disturbing as any debate about the future of energy.
“There are a lot of good people with good intentions on both sides of the aisle who want nothing to do with politics, and that’s a frightening fact,” said Marilyn Kite, a Laramie resident who was Wyoming’s first female state. Court of Justice.
Like many multi-generational Wyomingites, Mrs. Kite blamed the influx of “lots of unpleasant people” into the state for changing politics. Drawn to the lack of an income tax, conservative politics and famously “great heights and low crowds,” the transplants, she said, have changed perceptions of the individualistic Cowboy State, which was well chronicled by John Gunther in his acclaimed book From the Middle of the century “In the USA”
“There is no boss in Wyoming, no rule by machine,” wrote Mr. Gunther, adding, “Here we are still in the wide open spaces where a man at least tries to think for himself.”
What Ms. Kite didn’t mention is that Ms. Hageman grew up on a ranch near Fort Laramie and a significant number of Ms. Cheney’s voters herself will be transplanted, be it a liberal college town here, the community near the University of Wyoming at Laramie, or amid the rising Tetons and rising house prices near Jackson Hole.
Still, there’s an undeniable sense that Tuesday represents an end-of-an-era in Wyoming politics.
Even after Mr. Cheney left the vice presidency, cultured former Senator Michael Enzi still led Wyoming’s delegation, said Cat Urbigkit, an author and self-described shepherdess near Pinedale.
“It was a different kind of leadership in the Republican Party at that time,” Ms Urbigkit said.
This election is particularly poignant for admirers of Cheney.
Dick and Lynne Cheney both grew up in Casper, high school sweethearts at Natrona County High, where the football stadium is now called Cheney Alumni Field. Mr. Cheney lived in a cook tent and read Churchill’s World War II history by a Coleman lantern. He worked for a statewide power line after being thrown out of Yale twice — and before earning a few degrees at Wyoming’s flagship university.
That he would become the vice presidency, that Wyoming has come closest to the Oval Office, and that his daughter would eventually succeed him in the House is “a point of pride” for the entire state, Ms. Kite said.
However, the Simpsons aren’t sure if Cheney’s story is complete.
After the July ceremony at Heart Mountain—where Cody-raised Mr. Simpson first became friends with Mr. Mineta, his fellow Boy Scout—Ann Simpson, the wife of former Senator, Mr. Cheney, approached. She said she thought Mrs. Cheney should be president.
“Dick just nodded,” Mr. Simpson recalled his wife telling him later. “He just said, ‘I’m very proud of her.'”