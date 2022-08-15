In Wyoming, Likely End of Cheney Dynasty Will Close a Political Era

CODY, Wyo – At an event last month honoring the 14,000 Japanese Americans once detained at the Heart Mountain internment camp nearby, Representative Liz Cheney was overcome with emotion, and a prolonged standing ovation wasn’t the only reason.

Her appearance — with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, as well as former Senator Alan Simpson and the children of Norman Mineta, a Democratic congressman who became a transportation secretary and sent to the camp when he was 10 — was part of a groundbreaking for the new Mineta-Simpson Institute. Ms. Cheney was touched, she said, by the survivors’ presence and their continued dedication to the country that held them captive during World War II.

There was something else, however, that the congresswoman achieved during the bipartisan ceremony with party elders she had raised to respect. “It was just a whole combination of emotions,” she recalled in a recent interview.