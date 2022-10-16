In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie

LA CROSSE, Erase. (AP) — Derrick Van Orden was one of thousands of people who headed to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined on Jan. 6, 2021, by then-President Donald Trump. Then Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the United States Capitol, where rioters forcibly broke into the building in one of the darkest days of American democracy.

Van Orden, a Donald Trump-approved retired Navy SEAL who says he didn't participate in the riots and set foot on the Capitol grounds looks poised to win the US House seat since 1997 by retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind. Voters in Wisconsin's Southwestern District say they are more concerned about day-to-day economic problems than what happened on Jan. 6.

“He shouldn’t have been there. Don’t get me wrong,” said Rosemary Hermanson, a 60-year-old political independent from Black River Falls. “I’m just concerned about feeding myself and making sure I have gas to get to my cancer treatments.”

That’s the challenge facing Democratic state Senator Brad Pfaff as he struggles to raise the alarm and raise funds in the closing weeks of the Nov. 8 election in an attempt to disqualify Van Orden’s Jan. 6 presence. to hold an elective position. Much is at stake as Pfaff’s party tries to stop the decline in this once democratically oriented part of the country.

“I think it’s the number 1 issue. It’s the underlying problem of this race,” Pfaff said in an interview. “Jan. 6 opened the window to his soul. And what we saw there is that we saw something that is unfortunately very dark.”

Pfaff acknowledges that he follows the Republican, who has a huge lead in fundraising.

Van Orden’s campaign declined to make him available for an interview with The Associated Press.

Some voters in the 3rd Congressional District, a sprawling landscape of dairy farms, small manufacturing centers and college towns, have a decidedly negative view of what happened on Jan. 6. But that doesn’t mean they blame Van Orden.

Hermanson said she had not seen Pfaff’s advertisements on the matter. Nor did Beth Hammond, a 49-year-old Republican from nearby Taylor, who said the economy, closely followed by gun rights, tops her list of concerns.

“Even if I’d seen his ads, I wouldn’t care,” she said. “It was not a good thing. But it’s not what’s at the heart of people’s lives right now.”

Even Susan Burlingame, a Democrat in Black River Falls who will vote against Van Orden, said it wasn’t because of the riots.

“I’m afraid he’s going to cut Social Security,” said Burlingame, 80. “The other stuff is just noise.”

Their ambivalence about Pfaff’s main strategy is noteworthy, as all three are from Jackson County, the most divided among the 18 in the district. It’s area that Democrat Barack Obama won twice in his White House races, but has become more conservative because rural areas have generally done so. Trump carried the district in 2016 and 2020.

Perhaps aware of the shift, Kind chose not to run for a 14th term after beating Van Orden by less than 3 percentage points two years ago.

Running north from the college town of Menomonie in the northwest through the Mississippi cliffs and rolling hills of the picturesque Driftless Area, the district includes Chippewa Falls, home of Leinenkugel beer. From the Illinois border, it stretches 250 miles north past Prairie du Chien, the home of Van Orden, known for its Cabela’s outdoor gear distribution center and 19th-century historic sites along the river.

Pfaff, a former US Department of Agriculture appointee and former Secretary of State for AgricultureVan Orden’s presence at Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, which was held shortly before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, suggests he would have a hard time building relationships in Congress.

“How is he going to do this if his character and judgment are as it is?” said Pfaff, 54, from La Crosse.

Van Orden, 53, has said he was in Washington for political rallies when he decided to attend the meeting at the White House. He says he did not march to the Capitol and condemned the violence.

On a Facebook photo of that day, Van Orden appears to be posing with a handful of protesters on the Capitol grounds. Van Orden has said the suggestion that he was within the restricted area is “inaccurate.”

Pfaff and his Democratic allies are trying to make a late push.

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan, from the neighboring district that includes Democrat-dominated Madison, campaigned with Pfaff this month at the five smaller University of Wisconsin campuses in the district. The hope was to gain supporters in the small democratically oriented towns from Platteville in the south to Menomonie in the north.

Pocan was concerned that National Democrats have so far failed to pump late money into the race and would reconsider.

Until the beginning of the summer, Van Orden had raised more than six times as much as Pfaff. Pfaff was expected to have raised just over $700,000 in the third quarter, but would still leave Van Orden with millions in total money raised. Outside of conservative groups, they were expected to spend more than $1 million for Van Orden in recent weeks, while an independent group had pledged to spend about $500,000 on an ad condemning him.

The House Democrats’ superpolitical action committee has set aside $1.68 million in advertising time for Pfaff, but could choose to shift it elsewhere.

GOP congressional strategists said the uncertainty over Pfaff’s money was telling.

Associated Press writer Will Weisset in Washington contributed to this report.

