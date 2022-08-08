In Wisconsin Primary, G.O.P. Voters Call for Decertifying 2020 Election

Ms Kleefisch’s stunned response – “don’t make a decision based on what someone else is doing,” she warned, defending her “great agenda” – wasn’t enough.

“I’m going with Tim Ramthun,” Mrs. Erdmann said afterwards.

Ms. Kleefisch’s predicament illustrates how Mr Trump’s supporters have become outraged at his 2020 election loss and the misguided belief that its results could be negated in central campaign issues in the Republican primary for governor in Wisconsin, a battleground that wafer-thin margins are won in the last two presidential elections. GOP candidates have been given a choice whether to tell voters they are wrong or engage in the fiction that something can be done to reverse Mr Trump’s defeat.

Dozens of Republican voters and activists interviewed across the state over the past week said they wanted lawmakers to decertify the state’s election results and reclaim the 10 electoral votes, something they can’t legally do. Nearly all pointed to a July decision by the conservative-minded Wisconsin Supreme Court, which ruled that drop boxes used to collect ballots during the pandemic were illegal under state law, proving that hundreds of thousands of votes must be thrown out before 2020.