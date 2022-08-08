In Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes Is Already Looking Past the Democratic Primary

Since then, the Democrats have made a comeback. In 2018, Tony Evers was elected governor and Senator Tammy Baldwin won reelection. In 2020, President Biden won the state by just over 20,000 votes.

As the Trump wing of the Republican Party flexed, voters in scarlet Kansas issued a loud warning to the GOP about abortion rights.

The race in the Senate is expected to be close. Mr. Johnson, 67, who is seeking his third term, is one of the most vulnerable Republicans this cycle. A recent Marquette University Law School Survey showed that he was rated favorable by 37 percent of respondents and unfavorable by 46 percent. In addition, Mr. Biden’s polls are poor, and out-of-power parties typically perform well in midterm elections during a president’s first term.

Mr Johnson has alienated many voters by: suggest that gargle with mouthwash can ward off Covid-19 and say people who don’t like Wisconsin’s abortion laws can move out. He has downplayed the attack on the United States Capitol by saying that it is not “looks like an armed uprising‘ and floating theories that Democrats have edited videos to exaggerate the violence of the mafia.

And the Jan. 6 committee of the United States House of Representatives came up with embarrassing evidence this summer that Mr. Johnson wanted to hand over false voters from Michigan and Wisconsin to Vice President Mike Pence. Mr Johnson acknowledged receiving the package but claimed he had no idea where it came from or what it contained.

But Mr Barnes stuck to economics in his first attack TV commercial to Mr Johnson, repeating his message in the Democratic primaries. The ad criticizes Mr. Johnson for publicly praising outsourcing and defending a company that relocated jobs from Wisconsin to China. On the trail, Mr. Barnes has criticized the senator on his comments suggesting: Social Security and Medicare should be abolished as federal entitlement programs and instead be approved annually by Congress.