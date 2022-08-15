In Wisconsin, 2 Huge Races Stand Between G.O.P. and Near-Total Power

KAUKAUNA, Wis. Nowhere in the country have Republican lawmakers been more aggressive in their efforts to grab a partisan edge than in Wisconsin. After gerrymanding the legislature past the point where it can be flipped, they are now pushing intensely to gain more control over the state’s voting infrastructure ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.

Two crucial elections in the coming months are likely to decide whether that happens.

The skyrocketing stakes of the first, the November race for governor, became apparent last week when Tim Michels, a construction magnate backed by former President Donald J. Trump, won the Republican primary.

His victory raised the prospect that Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat who has vetoed a series of Republican ballots, could soon be replaced by a Trump ally who has embraced calls to dismantle the state’s bipartisan electoral commission. , who invoked conspiracy films about the 2020 election and even expressed openness to the false notion that Mr Trump’s loss can still be revoked.