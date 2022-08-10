In Washington State, a House Republican who voted to impeach Trump admits her race.

Washington Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald J. Trump and sharply criticized his actions ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, admitted her first Tuesday in a packed race with a Trump-backed challenger and other 2020 election deniers.

“Thank you, Southwest Washington, for entrusting me with the privilege of representing you in Congress six times,” she said in a statement, a week after polls closed in Washington state. “Although my campaign failed this time, I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished together for the place I grew up in and still call home.”

Marie Perez, a Democrat, and Joe Kent, the Republican supported by Mr. Trump, led the race, which had not yet been called. The eventual winners will compete in November to represent Washington’s Third Congressional District, which includes the southwest corner of the state.