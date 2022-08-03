In Visiting Taiwan, Pelosi Capped Three Decades of Challenging China

WASHINGTON — In 1991, a trio of junior House members on a two-part trip to Asia were encouraged by a Chinese dissident they were visiting in Hong Kong to make a gesture of solidarity with government opponents and victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre when they reached Beijing.

They soon embraced the bold idea.

“We all nodded in agreement at the same time,” recalls Ben Jones, then a Democratic congressman from Georgia who made the trip along with John Miller, a Republican from Washington, and Nancy Pelosi, then a rising Democrat from California.

The three American visitors snuck into the huge plaza where an uprising had been brutally crushed two years earlier, and unfurled a banner provided by the dissidents and smuggled to the mainland by Mr. Jones.