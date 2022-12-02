In viral video, mother of triplets showcases her daughters’ unique coloring styles

A mother of triplets has revealed why she never compares her three-year-old daughters after showing off their vastly different coloring styles.

Genevieve “Genna” Knox, 43, of San Diego, California, shared how her triplets — Cecilia, Lily, and Kaylee — put their own personal spin on a color-by-number rainbow in a viral TikTok video which has been viewed more than 15 million times.

“Why they say NOT to compare your TRIPLETS,” the fifth-grade teacher wrote in the text on the screen.

Knox first showed Cecilia’s rainbow, which was only partially colored, though she followed some of the color recommendations.

Lily’s artwork was next, and she went with her own original color scheme, opting to use mostly red, orange, and yellow crayons with a bit of green, blue, and purple.

The video ended with the mother revealing Kaylee’s near-perfect rainbow. She not only stayed between the lines, but also followed all six color recommendations.

“Disclaimer: I love all my children equally and do not judge their worth based on how well they color within the lines,” Knox wrote in the caption.

Thousands of people reacted to the video and many rightly suspected that Kaylee is the eldest triplets.

Cecilia is carefree. Lily is a rebel – by the rules she makes her own. And Kaylee is disciplined and structured. Together they conquer the world’, one viewer predicted.

“Cecilia is the skeptical and cautious, Lily is the wild spirit, and Kaylee is the organized perfectionist,” someone else theorized.

Knox, who also has a six-year-old son, Liam, explained in a follow-up video that she wanted to highlight her daughters’ unique strengths.

Knox stopped allegations that she was helping Kaylee with the art project by sharing time-lapse footage of her neatly coloring another rainbow

After about 40 minutes of coloring, the little girl proudly showed off her artwork

Speaking to Today.com, the mom recalled how a pediatrician advised her not to compare her triplets in the beginning, saying it’s “some of the best advice” she’s received

“Even though Kaylee’s fine motor skills are above average to say the least, the point was that they’re all so different,” she said. “It says more, I think, about their personality than anything else.”

There were some commentators who refused to believe that Kaylee herself colored the rainbow, claiming it was “impossible” for a three-year-old to have those skills.

Knox later dropped allegations that she helped her daughter with the art project by sharing time-lapse footage of her neatly coloring another rainbow, which took her about 40 minutes.

Knox, who also has a six-year-old son, Liam, said Cecilia is a “little performer,” Lily is the sportiest of her sisters, and Kaylee “calls herself an artist.”

“The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,'” she said. “It was some of the best advice I got.”

Knox also shared some details about her daughters’ personalities, saying that Cecilia is a “little artist” and probably wants to “run around and do different things” rather than coloring.

She described Lily as “boisterous” and the sportiest of her sisters, noting that she was the first to swim.

Unsurprisingly, Kaylee “loves coloring and will sit there very focused.”

“She calls herself an artist,” Knox explained.