In Union City murder case centered on 20-pound meth deal and counterfeit cash, fourth suspect is arrested

OAKLAND — A fourth person has been arrested and charged with murder in the April shooting of a Chico man who police say was tricked into taking 20 pounds of methamphetamine from Southern California as part of a robbery.

Anthony Marco Rodriquez, 49, from Soledad, was charged with murder and robbery in the April 9 death of 43-year-old Karim Martinez. Rodriquez is the last of four suspects to be arrested. Antonio Rodriguez, 24, y Stephanie Ledon31, is also charged with murder, while 31-year-old Miranda King is charged with complicity.

Police allege in court documents that Rodriquez, Rodrigues and Ledon conspired to “buy” 20 pounds of methamphetamine from Martinez and convinced him to travel to Bakersfield to pick up and return the drugs. But instead of cash, they allegedly bought $23,000 in counterfeit bills for the deal.

After Martinez accepted an envelope containing the fake money, Rodriguez allegedly shot him three times in the head. Martinez was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. on April 9, after paramedics found him near Eric Court and Kenita Way in Union City.

Afterward, the suspects allegedly divided the methamphetamine among them, after Rodriguez told them he had only gained 19 pounds, not 20 pounds, according to police. A fifth suspected co-conspirator, whom police have not publicly named, is still wanted on murder charges.

King is Rodriguez’s girlfriend, authorities said. She is accused of picking up Rodriguez and taking him back to the Chico area after the crime, and authorities said she knew about Rodriguez’s goal to drive to the Bay Area.

Afterwards, Rodriquez allegedly told Rodriguez to break his phone, erase all his text messages, and flee the Bay Area, and Rodriguez told Rodriquez that he swept and set the vehicle involved on fire. But police later recovered the car, which had been dumped in Oakland, authorities say.

Rodriquez has pleaded not guilty and his next trial is set for March, the records show. He is being held without bail in Santa Rita Prison.