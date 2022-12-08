In The Style mulls potential sale as it swings to a loss

In The Style shares are down nearly 90% in a year as the group makes a loss

In The Style is launching a ‘strategic review’ that could lead to a sale

In The Style bosses have revealed a “strategic assessment” of the group, which could lead to the company’s possible sale.

The fashion retailer, which Lincoln International has appointed to advise on the assessment, said it is not currently in talks with a potential suitor and has not yet received takeover approaches.

In De Stijl said on Thursday that there had been ‘limited liquidity’ for shareholders ‘for some time’, and the fairly declining share price means that the current market capitalization ‘does not properly reflect the group’s underlying growth potential, which may be better realized under an alternative ownership structure’.

Review: In The Style bosses have revealed that they are conducting a “strategic review” of the group

The group also announced that its CEO, Sam Perkins, will leave the group on December 31.

Adam Frisby, who founded In The Style’s in 2013, will return to the CEO role on an interim basis.

Jim Sharp, Chairman of In The Style, said: ‘On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Sam for his contributions during his time as CEO of the group.

“Adam is excited to return to the role of CEO at this important time.

“As the group’s founder and major shareholder, Adam is well placed to lead the company and ensure it delivers on its considerable potential.”

In De Stijl shares rose this afternoon, rising 1.46 percent, or 0.19 p, to 13.57 p, after falling more than 87 percent in the past year.

The group also released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, which showed revenue was down 11 percent year-on-year to £26.6 million, but remains 208 percent higher than in the first half of 2020.

The retailer confirmed it had fallen to a pre-tax loss of £3.1m by the end of the period, compared to a profit of around £900,000 at the same point a year ago. It said the turnaround was driven by rising costs and falling revenues.

The group said its cash stock at the end of the period was £3.9m, up from £5.8m as of March 31.

Stock Price Story: A chart showing how In The Style’s shares have fallen over the past year

In the Style said consumer confidence and willingness to spend on durable items were affected by inflation and the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

But it added: “The board confirms that its guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA remains unchanged.”

Mr. Frisby said: “We made significant progress on our strategic priorities during the first six months of the year as we continue to develop our business and redesign our economic model.

“Highlights included the relocation of our warehouse operations, the restructuring of the way our teams work and, very encouragingly, the launch of FITS to a very positive customer reception.

Our DTC channel delivered a robust performance in the current economic climate and core Group operational metrics have remained solid, with an increase in engagement and retention of customer base achieved during the pandemic period, providing a strong platform for future growth. grow.

We expect market conditions to be challenging in the second half.

“We will continue to focus on cost control and profitability, and we look forward to making further strategic progress in the remainder of the fiscal year. We remain very excited about the Group’s long-term potential.”