In The Roundhouse founder spills her dinner party secrets – and the ‘strange’ item she never displays in front of guests

The co-founder of one of Australia’s favorite tableware brands has shared her secrets for throwing the perfect summer dinner party.

Alyce Tran, co-founder of In The Roundhouse, is the queen of tablescapes, so she knows a thing or two about creating impressive, unforgettable dining experiences at home.

The concept of tablescape is the artful arrangement of tableware and decorative elements on a table to create a specific theme, style or experience, and has become very popular in recent years thanks to social media.

For Alyce, there are non-negotiables that she always presents on her table, but there is something that she never shows in front of guests.

“I find it strange when people use scented candles on a table,” she told FEMAIL.

“I don’t think you should use scented candles, as they interrupt the smells of the food coming to your table.”

When setting the perfect table for an evening, there are five essential items that you always include: flowers, place cards, napkins, In The Roundhouse plates and a pitcher of water.

‘Make each place unique. While everyone should have the same items (a plate, cutlery, glass, napkin, etc.), play around with mixing and matching those items so it doesn’t look so uniform,’ Alyce explained.

Alyce Tran’s Five Non-Negotiables for the Perfect Dinner The BRITA glass carafe and In The Roundhouse coaster are non-negotiable items for Alyce dinner parties. 1. Flowers: They inject color and elegance to any table. 2. Dishes from In the Roundhouse: Yes, I know I sound biased, but we offer that simple injection of color and have plenty of things you can add to brighten your table. 3. Place cards: I think they are such a simple and easy addition that makes people feel special. 4. Drinks: Have drinks like water ready so people don’t bother you while they sit. With the BRITA glass carafe and In The Roundhouse coaster there is no need to hide the water and have guests running around the kitchen. 5. Napkins: They add extra texture to the table, but are also an important consideration to ensure guests don’t ruin any beautiful looks.

Alyce said she loves incorporating natural elements, including fresh produce and flowers, and combining “unexpected” elements to create “visual interest,” such as mixing textures and colors.

“I love color, dressing with color, styling with color, working with color – sometimes I wish I was a little more restrained with color, which can be seen as quite elegant, but you only live once,” she said.

“I often think of color combinations that go together well: pink and green, yellow and blue, green and beige, and use it as a base, but I always find myself layering more and more.

“With the warmer weather, we hope to see people incorporating more color into their table settings.”

Top Five Key Elements of Alyce Hosting 1. A fabulous table set 2. Good food and drinks. 3. Some great dishes to serve 4. Some fun plates to pair with your everyday white plates or, if you can, an entire themed table 5. A large vase

When entertaining family and friends, you always add personal touches that make each gathering feel extra special.

“Doing things like handwriting place cards for your guests is a really easy touch that ties everything together and personalizes a table,” Alyce said.

“Designing the table to complement what you’re celebrating, like your friend’s favorite color for their birthday or an Italian-themed dinner, is another great way to incorporate personal touches.”

When Alyce welcomes her loved ones into her home, her favorite cuisine is Italian.

“I think Italian is an easy choice because they already have entertainment so ingrained in their culture, so it makes sense,” he said.

However, he admitted: “I’m guilty of ordering takeaway and serving it on plates from In The Roundhouse to elevate it.”

“Seriously, anything looks great when it’s well covered.”

The Roundhouse and BRITA have created the ultimate glass carafe and ceramic coaster set, featuring the word ‘L’Acqua’ (Italian for water), just in time for summer entertaining.

In The Roundhouse and BRITA recently teamed up to create the must-have item for the summer table: the first BRITA glass carafe and a bespoke coaster designed by the popular tableware brand.

The bespoke ceramic coaster, featuring the word ‘L’Acqua’ (Italian for water), is the latest addition to the tableware brand’s best-selling Italian Words collection.

Combined with the minimalist design of the glass carafe, it completes any table decoration by moving water from the tap to the table in style, transforming filtered water into a centerpiece.

“It was a lot of fun conceptualizing this first-of-its-kind product with BRITA,” said Alyce.

‘With the new glass carafe, you’re not just filtering water: you’re elevating your everyday experiences and that’s exactly what our products are designed to do. It’s the perfect fit.

“For anyone who owns pieces from the Italian Words Collection, or has them on their wish list, the glass carafe and coaster complete the look, bringing flavor, charm and fun to any celebration.”