In the Philippines, Blinken Vows to Strengthen Military Ties

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines and Foreign Minister Antony J. Blinken said on Saturday that their countries were determined to strengthen their military alliance and that their governments had to deal with rising tensions in Asia, including those involving China. and Taiwan.

Mr. Marcos said at the beginning of a meeting with Mr. Blinken at the presidential palace that he did not believe that President Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan had increased those tensions; rather, it “demonstrated how the intensity of the conflict has been at that level for quite some time, but we kind of got used to the idea and put it aside.”

Mr Marcos’ comment came as China continued to conduct military exercises in the waters off Taiwan, two days after it fired 11 ballistic missiles into the same area, five of which were in waters that are part of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.