In the Kardashian’s epic Christmas Eve bash: North West sings a duet with Sia

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North, sang with Sia at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party Saturday night at Kourtney Kardashian’s home in Calabasas, California, the family’s hometown.

In a clip Khloe Kardashian uploaded to her Instagram Stories, the famous socialite’s nine-year-old daughter was seen in a life-sized frame with the Australian singer, 47, a longtime friend of the family.

The duo donned elaborate costumes at the lavish bash, with Sia wearing an ethereal white dress while North dressed in a silver top and pants. Both had microphones with them as they sang together at the famous family’s party. The frame the couple stood in was flanked by huge gift boxes and tall Christmas trees.

Happy Holidays: Kim Kardashian’s daughter North was spotted singing with Sia at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party Saturday night in the family’s hometown of Calabasas, California

Khloe captioned the couple’s shot, “We love you @Siamusic.”

The detailed decor of the Christmas Eve party was prominently featured on the family’s social media accounts, showcasing the extravagant setting for the annual celebration.

Kourtney’s house was decorated in festive opulence as the house was flanked by red Christmas trees with statues of deer.

An entrance to the house was flanked by towering red trees and red lights, while a number of service men were on hand to serve drinks to guests.

Multiple gingerbread houses were seen on a table full of candy and Christmas decorations.

Khloe Kardashian, 38, asked her followers: “Isn’t this magic, guys? I mean you. Are we okay? Guys, I’m first here because I was so excited. Merry Christmas everyone!’

Khloe donned a red dress and wore a diamond necklace with her parting at the lavish event.

An entrance to the house was flanked by towering red trees and red lights

Another corner of the opulent residence showed red curtains and a distant fireplace

Another part of the snack table was loaded with cookies and peppermint candies on the winter evening

Kim Kardashian, 42, was dressed in a shiny silver ensemble as she posed with sister, Kylie Jenner, 25, during the holiday celebration.

She was also seen with North in a series of social media clips ahead of the gala.

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, took over hosting duties from her mother Kris Jenner for this year’s event. She wore a white dress with sheer and cut-out panels.

North and her mother Kim sang and danced in a clip they uploaded to their TikTok account

Kylie’s boyfriend, model Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, 25, wore a low-cut shimmering red dress to the party

Stassie was seen with friends during a toast at the Kardashian family bash, which Kris Jenner usually hosts

Stassie and Kylie were seen at the Christmas celebration enjoying the festivities

Kylie Jenner, 25, and daughter Stormi Webster, four, match in black and gold Thierry Mugler ensembles. Stormi’s had a Disney princess style, while Kylie’s had a strappy top with a plunging neckline.

The makeup mogul – who shares Stormi and son Webster, 10 months, with rapper Travis Scott, 31 – posed with her boyfriend, model Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou, 25.

Notable names associated with the family, such as Kanye West and Scott Disick, were not featured in any of the social media clips documenting the bash.

Kourtney, who hosted the festivities, donned a long white dress while standing in her well-decorated home