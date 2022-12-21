In the Herald: December 22, 1966

Moon shot

Russia launched a spaceship to the moon today. The Russian Tass news agency said the Luna 13 spacecraft was intended for further scientific studies of the moon and its surroundings. Russia’s last lunar probe, Luna 12, was launched on Oct. 22 and entered lunar orbit on Oct. 25. Tass has stated that the new probe will have an automatic station on board to send information back to Earth.

Ronald Ryan, who will be hanged for murder on January 9, will not receive legal aid from the Victorian government to appeal his conviction to the Privy Council. The Prime Minister, Sir Henry Bolte, said today that he has made this decision following discussions with the Attorney General, Mr AG Rylah, over an application from Ryan. Ryan was convicted in March of the murder of prison warden George Henry Hodson during his escape from Pentridge Gaol last December.

