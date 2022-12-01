In the Herald: December 2, 1918

The late Mrs Egelton
It was reported in The Herald that Mrs Elizabeth Mary Egelton, of 76 Constitution-road, Dulwich Hill, had died aged 87. It was not so much her death, but her descendants that deserved so much attention. At her death, Mrs. Egelton left six surviving daughters, two sons, 54 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, making a total of 125 descendants.
Arrival of original ANZACs
A contingent of Anzac soldiers was due to arrive in Sydney on Wednesday 4 December. At a town meeting, it was unanimously decided to welcome the troops enthusiastically with a procession through the town and a reception in the town hall. All strong posts were requested to assemble to welcome the Anzacs, and owners of public buildings and commercial houses were requested to decorate their premises.
Sydney’s water supply
The special council appointed by the Minister of Public Works to report on ensuring sufficient water for Sydney stated in their interim report that the existing storage facilities at Cataract and Prospect were not sufficient to ensure that during a period of drought sufficient water was available. similar to those in the past, and that work on a new reservoir on the River Avon should begin as soon as possible.
