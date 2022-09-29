In the dark: Cubans cook dinner over fiery oil drums after Ian left island of 11M without power 

Commercial

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Storm-battered Cubans have become accustomed to cooking food in oil drums over fires after the entire island of 11 million people lost power after being hit by Hurricane Ian.

In Havana, images have emerged of Cubans taking to the streets to use burning oil drums to cook traditional Cuban meals. Most use candles or the light from their phones to guide their cooking practices in the dark.

The island’s 11 million residents were plunged into darkness by Ian on Tuesday, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm on the western tip of the island, where two deaths occurred. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated and others fled before Ian’s arrival.

Initially, only 1 million Cubans were left without power, but hours later the entire power grid failed. Cuba has been struggling with an economic crisis that has caused frequent power cuts in recent months.

Later, Ian crashed into the Florida Gulf Coast, with Fort Myers and Tampa being the hardest hit. A local sheriff fears that hundreds of Sunshine State residents may have died in the massive flooding that followed.

A man uses a mobile phone to check a pot of caldosa, a typical Cuban stew in celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), during a blackout after Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba. , September 28, 2022

A family dines during a blackout after Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba, on September 28, 2022.

Cuba was left in darkness early Wednesday morning after Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s largest tobacco farms when it hit the western tip of the island as a major storm.

A soldier clears debris from Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Tobacco plantations that produce the island’s iconic cigars were damaged by the storm.

According to the Cuban government, the most significant damage Ian caused was to Cuba’s electrical grid, telecommunications network, and agricultural sector.

In the city of Pinar del Río, where the deaths occurred, tobacco farms that grow much of the product used in Cuba’s iconic cigars were damaged.

Videos circulating online show downed power lines and blocked roads in the provinces of Pinar del Río, Artemisa and Mayabeque.

“In the shortest time possible, we will get ahead,” Prime Minister Manuel Marrero tweeted Wednesday morning.

It remains to be seen whether the damage caused by Ian will further encourage Cubans to flee their homeland and head to the United States.

So far this year, nearly 200,000 Cubans have been intercepted by US border officials. The number is the largest migration from the socialist island.

Reports from Cuba this year indicate that food is in short supply and the country’s once famous medical system is being stretched to the limit.

Since hitting Cuba, Ian has strengthened and moved to southwest Florida, where it struck Wednesday afternoon, bringing significant damage.

In Florida, 2.5 million Floridians remain without power and hundreds are estimated to have died.

Mass casualties are expected from “tsunami-style” flooding and 155 mph winds that battered the coast before the monster storm blew inland.

Meanwhile, the southwestern barrier islands, including Sanibel, were cut off from the mainland after the bridge collapsed due to the force of the storm.

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis called the storm a “500-year flood event.”

Since hitting southwest Florida on Tuesday, Ian has weakened and is heading for parts of northeast Florida, coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Images from the International Space Station on Monday showed Hurricane Ian just before it hit Cuba.