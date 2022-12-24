In the court of public opinion, the jury asks for more time on Warner

If there’s a flaw in his record, it’s in Tests outside Australia. He’s not alone there. The counterpoint is that he once earned two tons, in Cape Town of all places. They were powerful and won matches and series.
But just as he was pigeonholed as a batsman, so he was labeled a belligerent, scheming and provocateur. This proved more difficult to reject – because he didn’t try, because he didn’t want to and because it still suited the Australian dispensation of the time. Ergo, Cape Town.
Warner took his licks, bit his tongue, played club cricket and came back a year later as a reformed character in a reformed era. A miserable Ashes tour in 2019 must have tried his sangfroid, but when I muttered words of sympathy outside another lift in Manchester, he replied that he was fine because Australia would keep the Ashes the following day. And they did.
Warner holds a special place in Australia’s cricket consciousness. He is not a sloth, drunkard or womanizer. He is devoted to his wife and family; in another this would be cherished. Although the runs are getting thinner now, he’s made a plethora.
Loading
But fans react viscerally and are more warm to some players than others. For many of them, he will always be a cheater. Public affection is not subject to parole. Warner broke off his campaign to have his lifelong captaincy revoked. Because he’s a Warner, that’s been received as tacit rebelliousness.
I believe redemption should be available to everyone, but I know good people who have closed the book on Warner. The lens of history is generally kind, but it might never have needed to train on someone as simple and complicated as Warner.
His immediate challenge is the Boxing Day Test, his 100th. It has become his most difficult century. Whether it’s his last or not, the reckoning will have to wait. He has assurances from Cricket Australia that his mottled writing will not stand in the way of further roles in the game. If he has really learned, he has a lot to learn.
Yet, as the finish approaches, he must feel like the villager in that gross old joke who has filled his life with good works, but because of a long-ago rashness with a goat, is forever stuck with an unfortunate nickname.
In Warner’s case, it’s an elephant and he’s still in the room.
Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.