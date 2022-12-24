In the court of public opinion, the jury asks for more time on Warner

If there’s a flaw in his record, it’s in Tests outside Australia. He’s not alone there. The counterpoint is that he once earned two tons, in Cape Town of all places. They were powerful and won matches and series.

But just as he was pigeonholed as a batsman, so he was labeled a belligerent, scheming and provocateur. This proved more difficult to reject – because he didn’t try, because he didn’t want to and because it still suited the Australian dispensation of the time. Ergo, Cape Town.

Warner took his licks, bit his tongue, played club cricket and came back a year later as a reformed character in a reformed era. A miserable Ashes tour in 2019 must have tried his sangfroid, but when I muttered words of sympathy outside another lift in Manchester, he replied that he was fine because Australia would keep the Ashes the following day. And they did.

David Warner has also been prolific in one-day cricket. Credit:AP

Warner holds a special place in Australia’s cricket consciousness. He is not a sloth, drunkard or womanizer. He is devoted to his wife and family; in another this would be cherished. Although the runs are getting thinner now, he’s made a plethora.