In the bright lights of the NBA: All of Landale’s Christmases are coming

Landale with an emphatic dunk against the LA Clippers earlier this month. Credit:AP photo “From day one of training camp, I think I showed these guys what I’m capable of, and they were really happy with what they had in me,” said Landale. “As soon as I got traded I was in Las Vegas talking to the coaching staff and then went straight to Phoenix to get to work. I left no stone unturned so that I could make sure these guys knew what they had in me. Some people doubted that Landale was a legitimate NBA player, despite his success with the Boomers in the Tokyo Olympics. “I’m not really focusing on this, but there were a lot of questions about whether I was good enough or athletic enough to play in the NBA,” Landale said.

“I still don’t feel like I have it all figured out, but the organization has been helping me a lot from day one to encourage me. The defensive component was one of the biggest questions about my game and they told me that I’m actually a good defender, the confidence that was instilled in me opened my eyes to my potential. Landale scored in double digits during all four of Phoenix’s preseason games and had a 17-point blowout against NBA champions Golden State Warriors early in the new season. He doesn’t always make big minutes, as Ayton plays so much playing time, but he feels his best is yet to come. Landale in action against the New Orleans Pelicans and compatriot Dyson Daniels. Credit:AP photo “I always wanted to be an integral part of a team in the NBA and I always knew I could,” said Landale.

“To get that opportunity now is like a dream come true. “The original goal was just to make it to the NBA, but I didn’t do myself enough justice because there’s satisfaction in that, and that’s not the person I am, so it was about making sure I can stay in the NBA and a real career here, and I think it’s going to be real this year – there’s a future that will shape itself in this league. Loading The Suns take on the Denver Nuggets in Denver on Boxing Day AEDT as part of the annual NBA game [US] Games on Christmas Day, giving Landale the chance to put himself to the test against two-time Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic. It will be a special day for Landale, who goes to Denver with his US-based sister, his fiancee’s sister and husband, and a few friends to celebrate Christmas together.

“I’ve never played at Christmas before – it’s going to be really cool,” said Landale. “I went to a Warriors v Cavaliers game in the Bay Area when I was in college and the atmosphere back then and having all the families around makes it a great opportunity. I’m not sure how I’m going to spend my day yet, but I’ll figure it out.” Landale knows all eyes will be on the Suns as the league enters the decisive months of the season. They had a five game losing streak earlier in December but have regained their form. “Sometimes there is a dark cloud over the room because we expect to win every game, but in that respect we should not have a hangover, just move on to the next one,” said Landale. “There was a five-game losing streak where you can really feel like we just need to get over this.