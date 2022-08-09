In simulation of how water freezes, artificial intelligence breaks the ice

Princeton University researchers combined artificial intelligence and quantum mechanics to simulate what happens at the molecular level when water freezes. The result is the most complete yet simulation of the first steps in the “nucleation” of ice, a process important for climate and weather modeling. Credit: Pablo Piaggi, Princeton University



A Princeton University team has accurately simulated the first steps of icing by applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solve equations that determine the quantum behavior of individual atoms and molecules.

The resulting simulation describes how water molecules transition into solid ice with quantum accuracy. This level of accuracy, once thought unattainable due to the amount of computing power it would require, became possible when the researchers incorporated deep neural networks, a form of artificial intelligence, into their methods. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“In a way, this is like a dream come true,” says Roberto Car, Ralph W. *31 Dornte Professor of Chemistry at Princeton. . “Our hope then was that we would eventually be able to study systems like this, but that wasn’t possible without further conceptual development, and that development came through a very different field, that of artificial intelligence and data science.”

The ability to model the first steps in water freezing, a process called ice nucleation, could improve the accuracy of weather and climate modeling, as well as other operations such as food freezing.











The new approach allows the researchers to track the activity of hundreds of thousands of atoms over time periods thousands of times longer, albeit still only fractions of a second, than in early studies.

Car is co-inventor of the approach to use underlying quantum mechanical laws to predict the physical motions of atoms and molecules. Quantum mechanical laws dictate how atoms bond together to form molecules, and how molecules bond together to form everyday objects.

Car and Michele Parrinello, a physicist now at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia in Italy, published their approach, known as “ab initio” (Latin for “from the beginning”) molecular dynamics, in a groundbreaking paper in 1985.

But quantum mechanical calculations are complex and require enormous amounts of computing power. In the 1980s, computers could only simulate a hundred atoms over a span of a few trillionths of a second. Subsequent advances in computer science and the advent of modern supercomputers increased the number of atoms and the time span of the simulation, but the result lagged far behind the number of atoms needed to observe complex processes such as ice nucleation.

AI offered an attractive potential solution. Researchers train a neural network, named for its similarities to the workings of the human brain, to recognize a relatively small number of selected quantum computations. Once trained, the neural network can calculate forces between atoms it has never seen before with quantum mechanical accuracy. This ‘machine learning’ approach is already being used in everyday applications such as speech recognition and self-driving cars.

In the case of AI applied to molecular modeling, a major contribution came in 2018 when Princeton graduate student Linfeng Zhang, in collaboration with Car and Princeton mathematics professor Weinan E, found a way to apply deep neural networks for the modeling quantum mechanical interatomic forces. Zhang, who are Ph.D. in 2020 and is now a research scientist at the Beijing Institute of Big Data Research, the approach called “deep potential molecular dynamics.”

In the current paper, Car and postdoctoral researcher Pablo Piaggi, along with colleagues, applied these techniques to the challenge of simulating ice nucleation. Using deep potential molecular dynamics, they were able to run simulations of up to 300,000 atoms with significantly less computational power, over a much longer time span than previously possible. They ran the simulations on Summit, one of the world’s fastest supercomputers, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

This work provides one of the best studies of ice nucleation, said Pablo Debenedetti, Princeton’s dean for research and the Class of 1950 Professor of Engineering and Applied Science, and a co-author on the new study.

“Ice nucleation is one of the most important unknowns in weather forecasting models,” Debenedetti said. “This is quite an important step forward because we see a very good agreement with experiments. We have been able to simulate very large systems, which was previously unimaginable for quantum computation.”

Currently, climate models obtain estimates of how fast ice germinates mainly from observations in laboratory experiments, but these correlations are descriptive, non-predictive and valid for a limited number of experimental conditions. In contrast, molecular simulations of the type done in this study can provide simulations that are predictive of future situations and can estimate ice formation under extreme temperature and pressure conditions, such as on other planets.

“The in-depth potential methodology used in our study will help realize the promise of ab initio molecular dynamics to produce valuable predictions of complex phenomena, such as chemical reactions and the design of new materials,” said Athanassios Panagiotopoulos, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Chemical. and Biological Engineering and a co-author of the study.

“I find the fact that we are studying very complex phenomena from the fundamental laws of nature very exciting,” said Piaggi, the study’s lead author and a postdoctoral research associate in chemistry at Princeton. Piaggi received his Ph.D. working with Parrinello to develop new techniques to study rare events, such as nucleation, using computer simulation. Rare events take place over timescales longer than simulation times can afford, even using AI, and specialized techniques are needed to accelerate them.

Jack Weis, a graduate student in chemical and biological engineering, helped increase the likelihood of detecting nucleation by “seeding” tiny ice crystals into the simulation. “The purpose of seeding is to increase the likelihood of water forming ice crystals during the simulation so that we can measure the nucleation rate,” said Weis, who is advised by Debenedetti and Panagiotopoulos.

Water molecules are made up of two hydrogen atoms and an oxygen atom. The electrons around each atom determine how atoms can bond together to form molecules.

“We’ll start with the equation that describes how electrons behave,” Piaggi said. “Electrons determine how atoms interact, how they form chemical bonds, and pretty much all of chemistry.”

The atoms can appear in literally millions of different arrangements, said Car, who is director of the Chemistry in solution and on interfaces center, funded by the US Department of Energy Office of Science and including regional universities.

“The magic is that because of some physical principles, the machine is able to extrapolate what happens in a relatively small number of configurations from a small collection of atoms to the myriad arrangements of a much larger system,” Car said.

Although AI approaches have been available for several years, researchers have been cautious about applying them to computations of physical systems, Piaggi said. “When machine learning algorithms started to become popular, a large part of the scientific community was skeptical, because these algorithms are a black box. Machine learning algorithms know nothing about physics, so why should we use them?”

In recent years, however, this attitude has changed significantly, Piaggi said, not only because the algorithms work, but also because researchers use their knowledge of physics to inform the machine learning models.

For Car, it is satisfying to see the work begun three decades ago now becoming a reality. “The development came through something that was being developed in a different area, that of data science and applied mathematics,” Car said. “Having this kind of cross-interaction between different fields is very important.”

The study, “Homogeneous ice nucleation in an ab initio machine learning model of water,” by Pablo M. Piaggi, Jack Weis, Athanassios Z. Panagiotopoulos, Pablo G. Debenedetti, and Roberto Car, was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences the week of August 8, 2022.

