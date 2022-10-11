In sending Heinola to minors, Jets recognize his play is still more risk than reward

BANFF, Alta. — When it comes to the opening night of the Winnipeg Jets, clarity has come, if only for a few days before another decision is needed.

Monday’s deadline came and went and the Jets submitted their 23-man roster, but not before an unexpected plot twist came when the club sued Swedish forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Washington Capitals waivers.

It was common knowledge that the Jets were looking to upgrade the front position during the off-season, but with the latest cuts on the horizon, the decision to pick Jonsson-Fjallby on Monday meant the Jets had two more decisions to make instead. to take. of a.

However, as Jonsson-Fjallby has to sort out his paperwork for a Canadian work visa, the Jets were given a reprieve as he can join the team initially as a non-roster player.

In short, it has given the Jets a little more time as they decide what to do with the last spot leading up to Friday’s season and the home opener against the New York Rangers.

The bigger news on Monday was that the Jets decided to reassign defender Ville Heinola to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Heinola, the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, had a training camp with some dazzling moments, but also some costly miscues that ended up in the back of the net.

The balance between risk and reward remains a work in progress for Heinola and while some strides have been made, he has yet to reach a level to make his move to a full-time NHL player.

The defense corps was a frequent topic of conversation during training camp, and the battle for sixth place behind Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Brenden Dillon, Neal Pionk and Nate Schmidt is underway – although Logan Stanley appears to be ahead of the competition, based on Monday’s training in Fenlands Arena.

Stanley was mainly used with Schmidt during a training session that lasted almost two hours and involved a wide variety of ‘meat and potato’ systems, along with some special team activities.

Dylan Samberg and Kyle Capobianco round out the eight defenders left, although it’s possible the Jets could decide to open the season with 14 forwards and seven D-men, although 13 forwards and eight blue liners is the most likely outcome .

The reaction to the news about Heinola has been quick on social media, but the important thing to remember is that the decision is not permanent.

As disappointing as the news would be for Heinola, the worst thing he could do is let it affect his play in the AHL.

With Bowness telling reporters on the first day of training camp that he is looking to see a big increase in goal production from the blue line this season, Heinola has a range of skills that are a perfect match for the aggressive style of play the Jets are looking for. be missing. push the pace and often let the second wave be involved in the offensive attack.

However, Heinola still has some work to do on the defensive side of the puck, which is one of the reasons why he will be starting the campaign in the minors.

The best course of action for Heinola would be to go down and dominate with the Moose as he enjoys top pairing minutes and is given a lot of responsibility.

Heinola’s puck-moving ability will eventually allow him to push for the top four minutes with the Jets, but those weren’t available to him at the moment, at least not right out of the gate.

That’s why some extra spice could end up being something that helps him in the long run – even if it feels like a setback on a development curve that’s taken some twists and turns over the past few campaigns.

It should also mean that the next time Heinola is recalled, it will be for good.

Jonsson-Fjallby, meanwhile, was originally a fifth-round pick of the Capitals in the 2016 NHL Draft and played in 23 games last season, amassing two goals and four points.

The 24-year-old has been compared to compatriot Carl Hagelin, a quick striker who can contribute to the penalty kill and is active on the forecheck.

Jets associate coach Scott Arniel is familiar with Jonsson-Fjallby from his time on Peter Laviolette’s coaching staff in Washington and that should help Bowness as he gets to know the player a little better.

Once Jonsson-Fjallby is activated, the Jets must remove one more player from the roster.

While right winger Mason Appleton was back on the ice on Monday in a non-contact jersey, Pierre-Luc Dubois was limited to an off-ice workout, though Bowness hopes he’ll be skating Tuesday, worst-case scenario Thursday after the Alberta Jets moved to have returned home.

Since both Appleton and Dubois are expected to play against the Rangers, the Jets are likely to subject Dominic Toninato to waivers or assign Saku Mäenalanen or Morgan Barron to the Moose.

Mäenalanen is exempt from waivers, but clearly did enough during the training camp and the exhibition season to not only secure a spot on the roster, but also be in the opening lineup with his strong play.

Barron only appeared in two exhibition games, but he is the leading candidate to open the season with Adam Lowry and Appleton, so his spot appears to be secure.

Toninanto offers some versatility as he can play down the middle as well as wing and also kill penalties, but he made waivers at the start of last season and currently looks like the 14th striker on the depth chart after the arrival of Jonsson- Fjallby and Jansen Harkins’ transfer to the Moose after he approved waivers.

Things can change quickly and reinforcements are always needed, be it from injuries or performance.

This roster is far from set in stone, so the fights will continue to be worth watching.



Winnipeg Jets opening day schedule

G (2): Connor Hellebuyck, David Rittich

D (8): Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Brenden Dillon, Neal Pionk, Nate Schmidt, Logan Stanley, Dylan Samberg, Kyle Capobianco

F (13): Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Blake Wheeler, Morgan Barron, Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton, Saku Maenalanen, David Gustafsson, Sam Gagner, Dominic Toninato

Non-roster player: F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby