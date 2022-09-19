In Roberto De Zerbi Brighton are appointing a brave man

In London, Liverpool had beaten Chelsea on penalties to win the Carabao Cup. In Brighton, Graham Potter’s side were stuck in a rut with six successive defeats. In Kiev, Roberto De Zerbi received a phone call.

It was almost midnight on Sunday 27 February – three days after Russia’s invasion – and De Zerbi and eight Italian members of his coaching staff at Shakhtar Donetsk were sheltering in the underground bunker of the Opera Hotel, unable to sleep under artillery fire, when they were told they had 10 minutes to leave.

They had helped their terrified Brazilian players flee the war with their young families the day before, and now it was their turn to step out and flee a city under attack.

“The streets were deserted, but there was a risk of encountering Russian saboteurs,” De Zerbi told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

‘We waited for an hour before getting on the train. After nine hours we reached Lviv where a bus was waiting for us.

‘We got on the bus with an escort but it was a nightmare. After a short journey we took another bus that took us towards Hungary. The last few kilometers we moved at a walking pace. It snowed.’

Twenty hours after leaving the Opera, they reached the Hungarian border to find Ukrainian police waiting to give them hot food as they spent an hour going through checks before continuing for another three hours by bus through the snow to Budapest.

“Ukraine was behind me and I turned to catch my last glimpse of the country where we had arrived last summer for an important phase of our career,” said De Zerbi. ‘It was an unusual human adventure.

‘I thought about the players. The Brazilians were safe, but the Ukrainians were in their houses, ready to fight.

‘The Ukrainians surprised everyone with their resistance. The Russians underestimated the spirit of these people’.

Brighton’s new manager, who signed a four-year deal to replace Potter on Sunday, earned his stripes in the Italian game.

Across three seasons at Sassuolo, a small club that has punched above their weight in Serie A for most of the last decade, he developed an exciting, dynamic team which achieved some remarkable results and achieved consecutive eighth-place finishes in the top flight .

After a modest playing career as an attacking midfielder, De Zerbi worked his way up from the bottom. He started at Darfo Boario in Italy’s equivalent of the National League, and then had spells at Foggia, Palermo and Benevento.

He has an impressive record of improving players, including Italy’s Euro 2020 heroes Manuel Locatelli and Domenico Berardi.

There are similarities between De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino. He works hard with his players in training, demands courage on the ball and knows how to bring the best out of the younger members of his squad.

Two months after the dramatic escape from Kiev, the 43-year-old Italian and his staff reunited with Shakhtar and led them through five Global Tour for Peace friendlies in Greece, Turkey, Poland and Croatia. De Zerbi (left) resigned in July and took an intensive 30-day course of English lessons in preparation for a future move to the Premier League.

However, earlier this month he was approached by Bologna as they prepared to sack Sinisa Mihajlovic. He refused on a point of principle, saying he would not be comfortable replacing Mihajlovic, who is battling leukaemia.

Then, just two days later, Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel and lured Potter from Brighton, and his next move began to take shape.

De Zerbi flew to England on Friday to negotiate, developing a new urgency as gossip began to swirl about possible interest from Juventus, who have struggled this season under Max Allegri.

The deal was agreed on Sunday and immediately he and Brighton appear to be a perfect fit.

De Zerbi will inherit a squad full of confidence and working to an effective plan, and could not ask for a better opportunity to show what he can do.

The manager and his loyal staff are expected in Brighton today.