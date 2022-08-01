In Races for Governor, Democrats See a Silver Lining

The Republican Governors Association will almost certainly not invest in either state.

At a time when Democrats hunger for next-generation leaders, three states — Massachusetts, Maryland and Pennsylvania, a state in which the party is now the preferred state — could provide the party with a new trio of governors that mirror their coalition. Maura Healey, a former lesbian college basketball player, is probably their flag bearer in Massachusetts; Wes Moore, a young black author with a compelling (if exaggerated) life story, is the Maryland nominee; and in Pennsylvania, some believe Josh Shapiro, the attorney general and candidate for governor, hopes to become the first Jewish president.

In a number of states with Democratic governors, including Pennsylvania, Illinois and Minnesota, Republicans have rallied behind candidates who could squander coveted opportunities for GOP pickups. And during the primaries this Tuesday in Michigan and Arizona, two states on the battlefield, many Republicans are concerned that their voters will nominate individuals who could jeopardize their chances or at the very least need a massive infusion of money to defeat them. to avert.

The lack of cash is a growing concern among many Republicans, a sore that’s being rubbed raw because some of the candidates propelled by Mr. Trump’s primaries are the same ones now staring at gaping fund-raising deficits — expecting a bailout from the Republican Governors Association.

“They’re outraged about it,” Republican strategist Karl Rove said of Republican governors.

The frustration is compounded by Mr. Trump’s unwillingness to transfer the more than $120 million he has in his fundraising accounts for the candidates he backs, a topic Mr. Rove pointedly addressed last week in his Wall Street Journal column.

“Trump-approved candidates might wonder how strong a former president’s ally really is, other than borrowing his name in a primary,” Rove wrote.

In an effort to get more positive reinforcement, Mr. Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin, said Mr. Trump should consider how much the party’s success this fall could mean to his hopes of winning back the Republican presidential nomination.