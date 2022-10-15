In-Play bet of £10+ on any Saturday PL game, get a £5 free bet to use on Sunday

The Premier League returns this weekend after another midweek round of European action, and talkSPORT has teamed up with Betfred for a great offer for this weekend’s games.

Readers who place a live bet of £10 or more (at odds of 1/2 or higher) on a Premier League match on Saturday and get £5 in free bets to use on Sunday’s football matches, which you can redeem here*.

Can anyone stop Manchester City from winning three titles in a row?

Place a live bet of £10 or more (at odds of 1/2 or higher) on any Premier League match on Saturday and get £5 in free bets on Sunday’s football matches – CLAIM HERE*

Nine Premier League games take place today and tomorrow this weekend, with all the Big Six teams in action over the two days and huge games on both sides of the table, including last season’s top two competing against each other.

Betfred’s offer means that every £10 in-play bet will be placed on one of today’s Premier League matches…

Saturday (kick-off 3 p.m. unless otherwise stated)

Leicester – Crystal Palace (12:30 PM)

Fulham – Bournemouth

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham – Everton (5:30 PM)

…results in a £5 free bet to be placed on tomorrow’s football, including the following Premier League matches:

Sunday (kick-off 2 p.m. unless otherwise stated)

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Leeds – Arsenal

Manchester United v Newcastle

Southampton v West Ham

Liverpool – Manchester City (4:30 PM)

best bets Saturday daily horse racing tips from Ascot, Newton Abbot and Market Rasen

giant boost 50/1 for Erling Haaland to score ALWAYS against Liverpool with a BetVictor offer

NFL BUILDER NFL Free Bets Offer: Bet £10 On Bet Builders, Get £40 In Free Bets On 888Sport

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

GWOAT Shields v Marshall: odds and offers ahead of London’s historic women’s boxing fight

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title







Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers in this article may result in a payment to talkSPORT. 18+. General terms and conditions apply. Begambleaware.org

Don’t forget to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Sets time and money limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Don’t gamble when they are upset, angry or depressed

GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

For assistance with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit: www.gamstop.co.uk is banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.

*18+ Applies to customers placing an In-Play single bet (at odds of 1/2 or greater) of £10 or more on a Champions League match played on 4/22/10. £5 in Free Bets paid before 22/10/05 12:00 and cleared before 09:00 on 22/10/06. The full terms and conditions apply.

best bets Saturday daily horse racing tips from Ascot, Newton Abbot and Market Rasen

giant boost 50/1 for Erling Haaland to score ALWAYS against Liverpool with a BetVictor offer

NFL BUILDER NFL Free Bets Offer: Bet £10 On Bet Builders, Get £40 In Free Bets On 888Sport

IT’S BACK Super 6 is back: correctly predict six scores for a chance to win £1million for free

GWOAT Shields v Marshall: odds and offers ahead of London’s historic women’s boxing fight

EXAMPLE BETTING T20 World Cup Preview and Free Bets: Aussies Favorites to Win Second Title





