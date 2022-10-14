In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – A 50-year-old Russian man has been detained in Arctic Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country.

Numerous drone sightings have been reported in recent weeks near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms.

The Russian citizen, who was not identified, was arrested on Tuesday.

Norwegian media reported that customs officials found two drones and several electronic storage devices in his luggage during a routine check at the Storskog border crossing, the only border crossing between NATO member Norway and Russia. Norway’s Arctic border with Russia is 198 kilometers (123 miles) long.

He is suspected of violating sanctions that came into effect after Russia went to war against Ukraine, prosecutor Anja Mikkelsen Indbjør told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Under Norwegian law, aircraft operated by Russian companies or citizens are prohibited “from landing on, taking off from or flying over Norwegian territory”. Norway is not a member of the European Union, but reflects its movements.

The man’s lawyer, Jens Bernhard Herstad, told the Norwegian daily Dagbladet that his client admitted to flying the drones but declined to say what he was doing in Norway.

Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said it was “too early to draw any conclusions”.

“We are known to have an intelligence threat against us that has been amplified by what is happening in Europe,” Enger Mehl told NRK.

There is heightened security around key energy, internet and power infrastructure after last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that were being built to supply Russian gas to Germany.

The blasts and ruptures in the Baltic Sea took place in international waters off both Sweden and Denmark, but within the countries’ exclusive economic zone. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines have released massive amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

