In Norway, 4 Russians caught taking photographs illegally

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Four Russian nationals — three men and a woman — have been arrested and held in custody after seeing photos of objects subject to a photo ban in central Norway, police said Monday.

Officers found “photo equipment and a relatively large amount of footage” in their possession when their car was stopped on October 11. The police did not say what they were shooting. The four – none of them identified – came to Norway from Finland, police said, adding they said there were tourists.

Authorities said they were not directly linked to two other cases of Russians being held elsewhere in Norway after police found them in possession of drones. Numerous drone sightings have been reported in recent weeks near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms.

Police declined to provide further details “due to the nature of the case”.

There is heightened security around key energy, internet and power infrastructure after last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that were being built to supply Russian gas to Germany.

The blasts took place near both Sweden and Denmark, in international waters but within the countries’ exclusive economic zone. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines have released massive amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

